Striking a chord of dignity: Sundargarh’s visually-impaired musicians turn talent into livelihood

ROURKELA: Not giving in to abject penury and physical limitations, a small group of visually-impaired musical talents from rural pockets of Sundargarh district has banded together and found livelihood in music to lead a life of self-respect. Performing in temples, religious, social and other functions, these musical ensembles eke out a living for themselves and also sustain their families.

The person behind the initiative is Akhay Kumar Tiwari (30), a visually-impaired man and alumnus of the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Bhubaneswar. Hailing from Rourkela city, Tiwari has settled with his family and the small orchestra group at Subalaya in Subdega block of Sundargarh.

It all started in June 2018 with the formation of the orchestra group Utkal Jyoti Dibyang Bhajan Melody Sandhya. Tiwari says he completed intermediate and studied Odissi music in Bhubaneswar. However, after completing his training and returning from Bhubaneswar, he found he was not alone. There were many visually-impaired persons with a flair for music, but they found no support or platforms and were forced to beg alms to sustain their lives.

“People usually looked at us with pity and occasionally extended support. In our own families too, we were expressly or indirectly considered lifelong burden. I, being like them, could easily comprehend their pain, emotion and helplessness,” Tiwari says.