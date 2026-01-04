Swing the stick to glory: Salem man brings back silambam to the mainstream

SALEM: On a crisp Sunday morning near Meyyanur in Salem, children line up, clutching silambam sticks in one hand while stretching out the other to greet their Prabhu Anna.

Prabhu Anna’s fan following is not restricted to children but also includes homemakers, working professionals, and senior citizens, who stand shoulder to shoulder, united by one common purpose—the practice of silambam, a traditional Tamil martial art.

At the heart of this community is J Prabhu, a mobile phone shop owner who has spent nearly three decades quietly nurturing this ancient craft and passing it on—without charging a single rupee.

Some paths reveal themselves only when a person is searching for some-thing else. Something similar happened with Prabhu. Having enrolled in karate classes in 1997, Prabhu’s journey was redirected after meeting a silambam master. His admiration for the art grew so deep that he switched disciplines. What began as simple curiosity soon evolved into commitment and eventually into a sense of responsibility to pass on an art form that might otherwise fadeaway.