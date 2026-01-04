The long road to learning: 33-year-old student, panchayat member drives dropouts back to class in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: As the morning warms up, Apparao Pattrika boards a bus from Hadiguda, a small tribal village tucked away in Ramanaguda block of Rayagada district, and travels nearly 25 km to attend classes in college. By the time he returns home in the evening, he has completed multiple tasks for the day. He has taken care of his own studies, gone to the block office to enquire or settle developmental works for his village, spoken to parents of schoolgoing children and checked in on students who not long ago had dropped out from school or college.

Pattrika dons many hats. At 33 years of age, he is an undergraduate student and panchayat samiti member from his village under Buting gram panchayat at the same time. And, most importantly, a man who brings dropouts back into the education system.

For many, it may appear weird, but Pattrika is driven by a mission to uplift himself and his people through education. Along with it, as a people’s representative, though at the bottom rung, he strives to do as much as he can to make lives of his community better.

Pattrika’s journey back to the classroom has been long and interrupted. Financial hardship forced him to discontinue his studies more than once. Yet, he has persisted and is now a second-year BA political science student at Ramanaguda Degree College. Not stopping at his own doors, he opened the return path for dozens of children and youth to schools and colleges in his region.