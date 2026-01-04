Young minds’ innovation lightens burden of ryots in Andhra Pradesh

AMALAPURAM: In a striking example of youthful innovation, students of Zilla Parishad High School, Vanne Chintalapudi, in Amalapuram mandal of Konaseema district have designed low-cost machines aimed at easing the physical burden of agricultural labourers working in upland and delta areas.

Under the guidance of their Headmaster, G Naga Satyanarayana, these young innovators crafted two low-cost, practical machines: the ‘Easy Paddy Carrying Machine’ and the ‘Easy Broadcast Spreader.’ The Easy Paddy Carrying Machine helps farmers to shift paddy or heavy weight bags.

After observing the hardships faced by farm workers during post-harvest operations, the students M Vijay Bhaskar and P Rohit, along with their guide, conceptualised the Easy Paddy Carrying Machine to address this issue. The manually operated device allows workers to move heavy bags without bearing the weight on their bodies. The bag is held securely by two wing-like supports and transported using wheels by simply pushing the machine.

“The device works on the principle of centrifugal force. If a motor is added, its efficiency can be further enhanced,” said the Headmaster. The project won second place at the state level and was selected for the National Science Fair.

As part of the same project, the students also designed the Easy Broadcast Spreader, a solar-powered seed-sowing machine. Equipped with a motor and rotating panel, it enables uniform seed distribution over adjustable distances. The speed of the motor and panel can be regulated based on crop and field conditions, making the device both flexible and farmer-friendly.