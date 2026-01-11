Art is her language

VILLUPURAM: She is hearing - and - speech-impaired and lives with a curved spine. Yet, when she sits before a canvas, these realities fade away, and a striking sense of grace and sensibility — which in her own words are inspired by the traditional style of Raja Ravi Varma – emerges in her strokes. Visitors who see her paintings displayed in her house at Parthasarathy Nagar, or hear about it in the neighbourhood, often bring photographs and place requests for custom-made portraits. That is how 43-year-old N Dhanalaksmi’s life in the quiet neighbourhood of Vazhudhareddy in Villupuram is subtly challenging the society’s idea of limitation.

Dhanalakshmi’s primary challenges began after she lost partial hearing during Class 2. Soon after, she also lost her grasp of vocabulary and developed a spine disability resulting from an autoimmune condition. “She can now only speak in a childlike voice and with a limited vocabulary that she remembers from the last time she was able to speak and hear well,” said N Gopalakrishnan (35) who works as a professor at an engineering college in Mailam.

A year later, her formal education came to a halt. Hereafter, learning for her took place informally out of curiosity, through observation, and the efforts of her brother and sisters. They would read aloud sentences to her from newspapers so she could pick up the little words she could and acquire lip-reading skills. It was during these years that her love for fine arts began to take shape in the form of cartoons.