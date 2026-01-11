Fight for life that changed krishnagiri’s sex ratio

KRISHNAGIRI: It did not begin with a raid, a court order, or a headline-grabbing arrest. It began with a number on a chart that refused to make sense. In a routine review meeting, as sex ratios were read aloud like ordinary statistics, one figure lodged itself in Dr G Ramesh Kumar’s mind and refused to let go. What followed was not a moment of outrage, but a decade of persistence.

From that single point of reckoning, Kumar’s work as District health officer (DHO) evolved into a sustained campaign against sex determination and selective abortions. Across Namakkal, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Krishnagiri, numbers that once told a story of loss were steadily rewritten through relentless inspections, decoy operations and an unyielding pursuit of those profiting from illegal scans, turning quiet resolve into statewide vigilance.