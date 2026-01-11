Kerala backwater sport finds home in Rayalaseema

KURNOOL: A sport synonymous with Kerala’s serene backwaters is now scripting an unlikely success story in the rugged terrain of Rayalaseema. Dragon boat race— a demanding, team-driven water sport — is steadily gaining ground in Kurnool district, offering rural youth a new horizon of opportunity, discipline, and hope.

Thanks to the committed efforts of the District Sports Authority (DSA), seasoned coaches, and enthusiastic trainees, Kurnool is fast emerging as an unexpected hub for dragon boating in Andhra Pradesh.

At present, around 35 young athletes train daily at a lake near Nagaravanam (City Forest) on the outskirts of Gargeyapuram, where the rhythmic splash of paddles signals the rise of a new sporting culture.

The initiative is closely supervised by the DSA, with coach B Chandrasekhar and Andhra Pradesh Dragon Boat Sports Association State General Secretary M Avinash playing pivotal roles. Their vision has introduced a non-traditional sport to the region.

Chandrasekhar, deputed from the Police Department in 2022, expressed pride in the growing interest. “Every day, nearly 20 children come for practice between 6 and 9 am. The turnout clearly shows their passion,” he said.

He explained that dragon boating demands stamina, coordination, and teamwork. “We begin with physical test, then focus on conditioning and strength-building before systematic water training — always under strict safety protocols.”

The results have been remarkable. In the October State meet held in Kurnool, athletes won two gold, three silver, and one bronze. More recently, at the 13th Senior National Dragon Boat Championships in Delhi (2025), one Kurnool athlete clinched a bronze medal, proving that rural talent can shine nationally with the right guidance.