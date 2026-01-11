RTC mechanic’s grit powers medal-winning runs

VIJAYAWADA: At an age when many begin to slow down, Pothumarthi Ramakrishna, a 59-year-old deputy mechanic working at the Auto Nagar RTC depot, continues to move on full throttle.
With grease-stained hands by profession and iron will by passion, Ramakrishna is a living testament to the belief that dedication, not age, defines endurance.
Hailing from Amudalapalli village in Bantumilli mandal of Krishna district, Ramakrishna’s journey from a modest rural background to the podiums of national and international running events is nothing short of extraordinary.
From school-level competitions to district, state, national and Asian Masters Athletics events, he has participated in a wide range of long-distance races—5 km, 10 km, 21 km, 25 km, 32 km and marathons of 42.195 km—winning over 220 medals along the way. Recently, he completed a full marathon of 42 km in 5 hours and 15 minutes.
What makes Ramakrishna’s story remarkable is not just his medals, but the conditions under which he began. In 1988, long before running became a popular fitness movement, he completed a marathon barefoot, without a coach, sportswear, special diet, or professional training.
Clocking an astonishing 3 hours and 28 minutes, he emerged as a podium finisher at then united Andhra Pradesh state-level competition, winning first prize.
His achievement earned him recognition from the then Union Minister P Shiv Shankar, who felicitated him with a cash award and certificate—an early validation of his extraordinary grit. In 1991, he joined the APSRTC under the sports quota as a Shramik at the Avanigadda depot.
While continuing to enhance the prestige of the RTC department through his sporting achievements, he has also been quietly shaping future athletes. Every morning, at the Siddhartha Engineering College ground in Kanuru, Ramakrishna provides free running training to students and employees.
He not only trains aspiring runners but also takes them to competitions across states. For those who cannot afford it, he personally bears cost of running shoes and ensuring poverty does not become a barrier to talent.
With pride, he recalls how several trainees under his guidance have gone on to secure jobs as police personnel and PET teachers, transforming their lives through sport.
Despite receiving numerous felicitations over the years, he remains grounded. With 30 months of service still left, he says retirement will only give him more time on the track. “After retirement, I will practice twice a day and win many more laurels for the State,” Ramakrishna said.