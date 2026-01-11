RTC mechanic’s grit powers medal-winning runs

VIJAYAWADA: At an age when many begin to slow down, Pothumarthi Ramakrishna, a 59-year-old deputy mechanic working at the Auto Nagar RTC depot, continues to move on full throttle.

With grease-stained hands by profession and iron will by passion, Ramakrishna is a living testament to the belief that dedication, not age, defines endurance.

Hailing from Amudalapalli village in Bantumilli mandal of Krishna district, Ramakrishna’s journey from a modest rural background to the podiums of national and international running events is nothing short of extraordinary.

From school-level competitions to district, state, national and Asian Masters Athletics events, he has participated in a wide range of long-distance races—5 km, 10 km, 21 km, 25 km, 32 km and marathons of 42.195 km—winning over 220 medals along the way. Recently, he completed a full marathon of 42 km in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

What makes Ramakrishna’s story remarkable is not just his medals, but the conditions under which he began. In 1988, long before running became a popular fitness movement, he completed a marathon barefoot, without a coach, sportswear, special diet, or professional training.

Clocking an astonishing 3 hours and 28 minutes, he emerged as a podium finisher at then united Andhra Pradesh state-level competition, winning first prize.