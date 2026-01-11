Where lessons go beyond books: Inside Chromepet’s evening tuition centre

CHENNAI: As evening settles over Chromepet, a small space comes alive in an unusual way. The sharp taps of hockey sticks fills the air as children warm up, run drills, and release the restlessness of the day. Soon after, the same children sit cross-legged, reading aloud in Tamil. This gentle shift from play to learning defines the rhythm of the Evening Tuition Centre, a quiet but steady initiative that has helped government school students reconnect with education after the pandemic.

The centre operates from Periyar Padasalai, a name chosen with purpose. Here, learning goes beyond textbooks. Students are introduced to the ideas of Periyar, often on his birth anniversary, and many hear about him for the first time. Discussions also include Savitribai Phule, Kamarajar, Vivekanandhar, and prominent women leaders. Children are encouraged to take these stories home, share them with their families, and carry the learning beyond the classroom.

The Evening Tuition Centre took formal shape in January 2022 under the guidance of four founder members — C Vidhya (49), A Mathivanan (39), B Ganesh (32), and Sibimaran (32). Coming from IT, business, and other professional backgrounds, the team devoted their part-time hours to the initiative. While all four remain actively involved, Vidhya anchors the teaching and coordination.

“When schools reopened after Covid, many children were physically present in classrooms but could not read or write properly,” Vidhya says.