A peek into the writer’s mind, real-time

BHUBANESWAR: For most literature students, the only attachment and connection with the writers is by studying their books and works. They try to find or identify the personality and creative thinking of the writer solely through their works.

The KV College in Kantabanji, though, has turned routine literature classes into journeys of discovery. Postgraduate students of Odia literature are moving out of their classrooms, meeting the writers in real life and listening to the stories behind the stories. They are having a peek into the lives of the personalities who have contributed to Odia literature in a meaningful way, and stepping out with new perspectives, ideas and vision to carve a creative path of their own.

Started in 2018 by the department of Odia of the college, ‘Lekhaka Dekha’, a first-of-its-kind initiative, is helping students and budding writers to meet and familiarise with popular authors, poets and literary figures of their region, and gain inspiration to enrich the Odia language through creative writing. The unique initiative is also providing the students an opportunity to interact with renowned writers, learn about their lives and creative journey and gain insights into their literary works.

The first writer the students met under this initiative was Ram Prasad Purohit of Kantabanji, who was a contemporary of legendary writer Manoj Das, in 2018. While Purohit is no longer alive, students who met him still cherish the experience, with many attributing that one moment to having a tremendous impact in shaping their career or life journey.