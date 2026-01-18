A peek into the writer’s mind, real-time

BHUBANESWAR: For most literature students, the only attachment and connection with the writers is by studying their books and works. They try to find or identify the personality and creative thinking of the writer solely through their works.
The KV College in Kantabanji, though, has turned routine literature classes into journeys of discovery. Postgraduate students of Odia literature are moving out of their classrooms, meeting the writers in real life and listening to the stories behind the stories. They are having a peek into the lives of the personalities who have contributed to Odia literature in a meaningful way, and stepping out with new perspectives, ideas and vision to carve a creative path of their own.
Started in 2018 by the department of Odia of the college, ‘Lekhaka Dekha’, a first-of-its-kind initiative, is helping students and budding writers to meet and familiarise with popular authors, poets and literary figures of their region, and gain inspiration to enrich the Odia language through creative writing. The unique initiative is also providing the students an opportunity to interact with renowned writers, learn about their lives and creative journey and gain insights into their literary works.
The first writer the students met under this initiative was Ram Prasad Purohit of Kantabanji, who was a contemporary of legendary writer Manoj Das, in 2018. While Purohit is no longer alive, students who met him still cherish the experience, with many attributing that one moment to having a tremendous impact in shaping their career or life journey.
There has been no looking back since. Over the years, ‘Lekhaka Dekha’ has given opportunity to the students to meet many well-known writers in places like Balangir, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Barpali, Belpada, Patnagarh, Titilagarh and Padampur and interact with them. Students have interacted with literary personalities including Padma Shri awardee Dr Srinibas Udgata, Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Gayatri Saraf, Dr Purusottam Mishra, Sudam Naik, Prahallad Satpathy, Rohit Dash, Durga Prasad Panda, Parameswar Mund, Debahuti Kar, Soubhagyabanta Maharana, Ramesh Patri, Santosh Kumar Rath, Prahallad Satpathy, Kesha Ranjan Pradhan and scores of others from western Odisha.
Each visit is like a lived lesson. Writers are greeted with traditional songs and rituals. However, soon after, the students are transported into the world of the writer as the conversation flows. They gain lessons that no textbook offers and come out as different beings altogether. They find the clarity, the knowledge they seek.
“The programme has multiple benefits as it allows students to build personal connections with writers, exchange literary ideas, understand creative work closely and undertake academic projects based on the writers they meet, thus bridging theory with practice while honouring the local literary personalities,” says KV College principal Manoj Pattnaik. Taking pride in the initiative, he says, it also paves the way for promoting academic excellence in Odia literature.
Head of the Odia department Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, the brain behind the initiative, says, “The idea is simple but powerful. Students learn literature best when they meet the people who create it. Through direct interaction with writers and poets, the programme makes literature personal and alive.”
Mishra says ‘Lekhaka Dekha’ is also aimed at honouring the writers and creating interest in literature among the young generation. What makes it even more distinctive is its integration with academics. Students are required to submit projects based on their interactions with writers. “This allows them to create their original content instead of manufacturing a report,” he explains.
Sharing her experience, Anupama Darwan, a second-year PG Odia student says ‘Lekhaka Dekha’ has been one of the most exciting part of their department’s activities. “It feels unreal to personally meet and interact with writers whose books we read. Visiting their homes and libraries, we get to learn beyond classrooms. Such exposures provide fuel for literary exploration,” she says.
Expressing her happiness and admiration for the initiative, renowned writer and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Gayatri Saraf says she was deeply impressed by the interactions with the youth, their thoughtful questions and learning attitude. She praises the students for their discipline and respect towards writers. Inspired by ‘Lekhaka Dekha’, she even wrote a story titled ‘Samparka Ra Mahodadhi’, published in KATHA magazine.
Mishra says, following the success of the initiative, they have now planned new ones like ‘Pahada Dekha’ and ‘Nadi Dekha’ to honour nature and make it a learning space for students.