Adoni cricketer Anjali leads Andhra women

KURNOOL: The elevation of K Anjali Sarvani, a cricketer from Adoni in Kurnool district, as captain of the Andhra senior women’s one-day cricket team for the 2025–26 season, has made the people of not just Adoni but the entire district proud. For them, it feels like a collective victory, a moment when the dreams of a small town have found way onto the national stage.

What makes Anjali’s story remarkable is not just the title of “captain”, but the journey that led her to success. A year ago, she was staring at the toughest challenge of her career-a severe knee injury that forced her out of cricket. Surgery, months of rehab, and the uncertainty of whether she could ever return haunted her. Many cricketers fade away after such setbacks.

But Anjali refused to let her story end there. At the selection trials in Mysuru, she bowled with the same fire and precision that once earned her an India cap, proving to selectors and to herself that she was back.

Her comeback has been described as ‘phoenix-like’—a rise. Her cricketing journey began in most ordinary ways. As a schoolgirl, she was more into athletics, excelling in running. It was her father, KV Ramanarao, a government school teacher, who nudged her toward cricket after noticing her sporting instincts.