Anantapur pensioner leads grassroots RTI movement

ANANTAPUR: At an age when most retired government employees prefer to spend their time with family or reconnecting with old friends, 75-year-old A Honnurappa has chosen a different path. Using his pension money, he has dedicated himself to spreading awareness about the Right to Information (RTI) Act, among youth, women, students, employees, and the unemployed.

Despite age-related health challenges, he continues to travel, speak, and train, embodying the spirit of a young activist in the service of democracy.

Honnurappa is the founder-president of the RTI Protection Association. For over a decade, he has been conducting awareness programmes without expecting anything in return. His conviction is simple yet profound -- in a democracy, people are the true rulers.

He often recalls Mahatma Gandhi’s words that ‘real freedom will come when citizens gain the capacity to resist authority when abused.’ He urges everyone to use the RTI Act widely, describing it as the most powerful law after the Constitution of India. He also cites BR Ambedkar’s reminder that ‘those without the spirit to question are no better than slaves,’ encouraging citizens to demand accountability from institutions.

Born into a poor family, Honnurappa completed his SSLC in 1968 and joined the Medical and Health Department as a Special Cholera Worker. He retired in 2011 as a Community Health Officer. During his career, he earned merit awards and recognition from district authorities. After retirement, he underwent multiple training programmes on the RTI Act, including sessions at Nalgonda and the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute. In 2019, he established the RTI Protection Association, having worked with organisations like RTI Campaign Forum and OPDR.