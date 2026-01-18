Students’ solar project shows schools self-reliance

AMALAPURAM: Every government school can achieve sustainability by generating its own solar power, as demonstrated by the science project of Ubalanka Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) students in Konaseema District. Moreover, students from high school level can gain extensive knowledge on how solar power plants work.

Titled ‘Solar Based Power Generation - Save Schools,’ this physical model was adjudged the best at the State-level science fair and has been selected for the National Level Science Fair in Hyderabad, starting January 19. The experiment provides a practical solution to overcome impediments in implementing the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Ninth-class student Ch Pavan Sai and seventh-class student K Eswar Sanjeev presented the project under the guidance of their science teacher, Chitturi Vijaya Lakshmi. They installed solar panels at school and demonstrated energy supply to fans, lights and others.

Students explained that the solar system converts DC to AC using an inverter and controls lights and fans through Arduino-based LDRs and flame sensors. They said installing solar panels in schools reduces power bills and promotes sustainable energy, with headmaster CNS Srinivas supporting the project. Government schools receive power from APEPDCL, with bills ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. A 3 kV solar system generates 10–15 units daily, meeting school needs and selling surplus power to the grid.