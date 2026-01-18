The IoT way to fungus bloom

SAMBALPUR: In a move aimed at making mushroom cultivation more accessible for small and marginal farmers, Gangadhar Meher University has developed a low-cost, app-controlled humidifier that enables better temperature and humidity regulation for mushroom farming.

The device has been developed under the guidance of Prof Susanta Kumar Das, vice-chancellor-in-charge and head of the School of Physics of the university.

The solar-powered humidifier integrates Internet of Things (IoT) technology and is designed to address two major challenges in mushroom cultivation. “Button mushroom and Oyster mushroom together account for nearly 80 per cent of the mushroom cultivation sector. However, small-scale farmers face limitations with both. While, button mushroom cultivation requires heavy investment and scientific monitoring, oyster mushroom remains seasonal due to its dependence on low temperature and high humidity,” Prof Das said.

According to Das, commercial button mushroom farming has evolved into an industry that demands an initial investment of Rs 1.5-Rs 2 crore, making it unviable for most small farmers. “Oyster mushroom, though affordable, is largely seasonal. Our humidifier helps resolve the common issue of maintaining required humidity and temperature for both varieties,” he said.

The prototype of the humidifier was developed around three years ago and initially tested at Das’s own laboratory. One solar-powered unit is capable of regulating the temperature and humidity of an area of about 200 sq ft. Trials conducted at the laboratory showed that oyster mushroom could be cultivated throughout the year using the system. Button mushroom cultivation was also achieved on a small scale for a continuous period of around five months.