The IoT way to fungus bloom

SAMBALPUR: In a move aimed at making mushroom cultivation more accessible for small and marginal farmers, Gangadhar Meher University has developed a low-cost, app-controlled humidifier that enables better temperature and humidity regulation for mushroom farming.
The device has been developed under the guidance of Prof Susanta Kumar Das, vice-chancellor-in-charge and head of the School of Physics of the university.
The solar-powered humidifier integrates Internet of Things (IoT) technology and is designed to address two major challenges in mushroom cultivation. “Button mushroom and Oyster mushroom together account for nearly 80 per cent of the mushroom cultivation sector. However, small-scale farmers face limitations with both. While, button mushroom cultivation requires heavy investment and scientific monitoring, oyster mushroom remains seasonal due to its dependence on low temperature and high humidity,” Prof Das said.
According to Das, commercial button mushroom farming has evolved into an industry that demands an initial investment of Rs 1.5-Rs 2 crore, making it unviable for most small farmers. “Oyster mushroom, though affordable, is largely seasonal. Our humidifier helps resolve the common issue of maintaining required humidity and temperature for both varieties,” he said.
The prototype of the humidifier was developed around three years ago and initially tested at Das’s own laboratory. One solar-powered unit is capable of regulating the temperature and humidity of an area of about 200 sq ft. Trials conducted at the laboratory showed that oyster mushroom could be cultivated throughout the year using the system. Button mushroom cultivation was also achieved on a small scale for a continuous period of around five months.
As the project progressed, students from the departments of Physics and Information Science and Technology (IST) were involved in upgrading the system. The humidifier was converted into an app-based device that allows remote operation through a mobile phone. Sensors installed in the unit monitor parameters in real-time, enabling users to switch the system on or off from anywhere with internet access. Optimisation and testing of the app-based controls have been carried out over the last six months.
A key feature of the innovation is its cost-effectiveness. While commercial humidifiers used in mushroom farming typically cost over Rs 20,000, the GMU-developed model has been produced at a cost ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500. The addition of IoT feature raises the cost by another Rs 2,000.
The developers claim that the reduction in cost has been achieved without compromising on durability or performance. “This could only be made possible through a multidisciplinary approach, which also aligns with the NEP 2020,” Prof Das said.
The project saw collaboration between faculty and students, with Priyam Sahu of the School of Physics assisting in device development, while Sunil Kumar Swain and Deepak Majhi of the School of Information Science and Technology (IST) handled the IoT and app-based controls using Java programming.
The humidifier has also been tested outside the university. Hadipa Dip, a farmer from Sambalpur district, used the device in a small room for mushroom cultivation. He reported that with continuous technical guidance, the cultivation process began showing results within the first year and yielded better-than-expected outcomes.
Unlike many technology-driven innovations, the humidifier is not being patented. Instead, the university has initiated steps to manufacture and market the product through a proposed Section-8 company under the institution. The model is intended to benefit students involved in developing the technology, as well as farmers who would be the end users.
In addition to the humidifier project, GM University has undertaken a range of agro-technology initiatives under the guidance of Prof Das. Students from Rajasthan Central University and other reputed institutions are participating in internship programmes at the university to study the application of IoT in agriculture and sustainable farming practices. Parallelly, experiments are being conducted at the university’s agro-laboratory to reuse mushroom waste as compost for cultivating vegetables and flowers, highlighting efforts to minimise agricultural waste and promote recycling of byproducts for improved yield.