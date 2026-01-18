Women break barriers, take the empowerment route

BHUBANESWAR: Sushree Shatabdika Panda was disillusioned as she was unable to crack interviews for private jobs. An MCA degree holder from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), she sat for several tests but it just did not work out.

The 26-yeard-old, a resident of Jajpur district’s Barchana, then decided to choose her own path. She had to be financially independent. “After the initial setbacks, I decided to learn professional driving but found coaching centres were charging too high, from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 as fees,” she said.

Shatabdika, whose father is a priest, enrolled with the Heavy Motor Vehicle-Driver Training Institute (DTI) in Chhatia. This is when she came across the ‘Ama SuVahak’ scheme of Commerce and Transport department which offered a clear path for her plans along with seamless financial assistance and handholding support. She could own a vehicle and be the driver of her fate.

Under the scheme rolled out last month, the department gives women an opportunity to be what it calls ‘mobility entrepreneurs.’ Eligible beneficiaries can buy a vehicle with a cost ceiling of Rs 10 lakh. Towards down payment, the department’s share stands at 10 per cent of the on-road price while the beneficiary pays five per cent. The rest 85 per cent comes in terms of interest-free loan to be repaid in five years.

“In the last quarter of 2025, when the Transport department officials informed me about the scheme, I immediately decided to grab the opportunity,” she said. She now owns and drives a Swift Dzire CNG in her district.