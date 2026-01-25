Cuttack’s strawberry blush sweetens farmers’ lives

CUTTACK: Strawberry plants heavy with fruit now line fields in Banki of Cuttack district. The fruits are ready for harvest and the farmers who have made this possible in the hot and humid climate of Banki and Dampada blocks are beaming pink in anticipation of the rewards.

The three Santosh Nayak (46) and Sachidananda Gocchayat (50) of Pathapur in Dampada block along with Sarat Kumar Khatua (52) of Gahiragada in Banki block have not only scripted a success story but also opened a promising chapter in the district’s agricultural landscape.

The turn for their experiment though, began with their long struggle for sustenance with their low-lying farmlands that would remain inundated for long periods during monsoon year after year. After incurring huge losses in cultivating paddy, groundnut, sugarcane, marigold flower and other vegetables repeatedly, they made up their mind to switch to some innovative farming from the traditional ones. At this point, they came in contact with officials of horticulture department.

They motivated the farmer trio to take up strawberry cultivation. At first, the three were not convinced with the proposal because it is basically a fruit of cold, temperate origin. But the officials assured to provide all kinds of support following which they agreed. While Sarat and Santosh have taken up strawberry farming in one acre of land each, Sachidananda , a latecomer, experimented in half acre.