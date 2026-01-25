Dreams get a boarding pass

TENKASI: The excitement in the air was soaring as 20 beaming faces from Class 5 clutched their boarding passes as tightly as their dreams. The radiant cluster from Kondaloor, with their crisp uniforms and shiny ID cards, stood on the airstair, ready to fly from Madurai to Chennai.
What had always been a visible contrail striped across the bright skies of Tenkasi when a flight passed by, thanks to this trip for these students, has become a reminder that the sky is not the limit. The man who makes these students’ dreams take flight is M Michael Raj, the headmaster of the Panchayat Union Primary School, Kondaloor, in Keelapavoor Union of Tenkasi district.
His government primary school is quietly doing what many still believe is impossible, producing confident children and setting standards as high as elite private institutions. The change did not arrive through government circulars or sudden funding. It came through Michael’s belief that children in rural areas deserve the same opportunities as any other child.
“Extraordinary change can happen anywhere if the intent is honest and effort is consistent,” the headmaster said.
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Kondaloor villagers are accustomed to a rhythmic life of agriculture and daily wage work. For years, education remained weak, often affected by migration, poverty and little aspiration. “When I took charge, I did not see limitations. I only saw possibilities,” he said. A teacher since 1995 and a headmaster since 2002, Michael said the common philosophy has remained unchanged over the years. “Education should empower children, not merely prepare them for exams,” he said. Notably, the last two schools he headed received the state government’s Best School Award.
The primary school also saw an infrastructure revamp done with support from alumni, donors and well-wishers. Tiled flooring, benches and desks were part of the new changes. The school walls were painted with portraits of leaders and Tamil icons. Learning at Michael’s school is not limited to academics. Birthdays are celebrated with the gifting of books and planting a sapling. Yoga, karate and silambam classes are also held three days a week, while online spoken English sessions are held every day by volunteers from Dubai.
It was on January 18, 2025, when he took all 20 students of Class 5 on a flight. For children of daily wage labourers, air travel had always been a distant dream. “The journey was made possible through my personal network and support from friends working in Dubai,” he said. The initiative even drew attention from district officials and the education department and was publicly appreciated by the school education minister and the deputy chief minister.
‘Ilakkiya Mandram’ is held monthly, encouraging reading and literary pursuits, while daily assemblies fortify students’ public speaking skills. “Even lunch breaks are a time to learn,” Michael said, pointing to a newspaper reading and discussion activity. “Regular competitions in poetry, drawing, fancy dress, singing and dance, encourage participation over competitiveness. Students also take part in block and district-level Kalai Thiruvizha events, Saral Thiruvizha and book fair competitions.”
One of the school’s proudest moments came when students hosted a 15-day continuous radio programme titled ‘Soozhal Kaappathu Sugam’ on Tirunelveli All India Radio, speaking about environmental protection.
The school also holds Aadhaar camps, medical camps and bank account opening drives on campus. An eight-day summer camp was also held, roping in resource persons, including alumni, to expose children to health risks, child rights and creative arts. “Enrolment has increased steadily, attendance has improved, and parental trust has deepened. Transport facilities to nearby villages have been arranged with contributions from teachers themselves,” he said. For Michael, his father Mariasusai — a headmaster of a middle school — has been his inspiration. “I learnt the essence of teaching, watching him,” he said.
The Kondaloor Panchayat Union Primary School stands as proof that government schools can thrive when leadership is driven by purpose. His work was also recognised with the Dr Radhakrishnan Award in 2022 and the Arignar Anna Leadership Award in 2024, which included a `10-lakh grant for school development. However, he said awards were never his focus. “The real reward is when a children begin to believe in themselves,” he added.
(Edited by Rohith Sony)