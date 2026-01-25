Dreams get a boarding pass

TENKASI: The excitement in the air was soaring as 20 beaming faces from Class 5 clutched their boarding passes as tightly as their dreams. The radiant cluster from Kondaloor, with their crisp uniforms and shiny ID cards, stood on the airstair, ready to fly from Madurai to Chennai.

What had always been a visible contrail striped across the bright skies of Tenkasi when a flight passed by, thanks to this trip for these students, has become a reminder that the sky is not the limit. The man who makes these students’ dreams take flight is M Michael Raj, the headmaster of the Panchayat Union Primary School, Kondaloor, in Keelapavoor Union of Tenkasi district.

His government primary school is quietly doing what many still believe is impossible, producing confident children and setting standards as high as elite private institutions. The change did not arrive through government circulars or sudden funding. It came through Michael’s belief that children in rural areas deserve the same opportunities as any other child.

“Extraordinary change can happen anywhere if the intent is honest and effort is consistent,” the headmaster said.