From floating menace to creating income, Chilika's women craft an innovation

BHUBANESWAR: For generations, water hyacinth has been a perennial menace for the fishers communities along Chilika lake. The weed had been gradually choking long stretches of the lagoon, disrupting fish habitat and affecting livelihood of the hundreds who depended on the resources.

Today, the situation is undergoing a reversal with the floating menace transforming into a source of hope, thanks to a group of women from the local fishers community who are removing the invasive weeds from the lagoon and turning the problem into a sustainable enterprise. By removing the weed and crafting it into handmade goods, they are not just clearing the lake and protecting its ecosystem but also securing a new and productive means of livelihood for themselves.

Around 14 women members of Swayamshri Producers Group from Hatabaradi panchayat in Chilika block are now crafting decorative, ornamental, stationery and daily use items from the weeds. From earrings, money purses and vanity bags to pen stands, gift boxes and file covers, the women from the fishermen community are making a number of products from the waste. They include, baskets, home decor items and weaves.

They were introduced to the craft in January last year and after formal training have now converted quintals of the invasive weed from the lagoon into handcrafted products. With water hyacinths, thriving in low salinity, the women visit as far as Bhusandpur to collect the aquatic plant. They then dry the stems and process them into eco-friendly, biodegradable and flexible rope to use them for weaving, basketry and creating home decor items.