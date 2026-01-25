From forest produce collectors to women entrepreneurs

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Deep in the forested hills of the Rampachodavaram Agency, a quiet but transformative economic shift is taking root. Tribal women, long dependent on middlemen to sell minor forest produce, are now emerging as entrepreneurs, thanks to a cashew-processing model implemented by Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs). The initiative aligns with the core objective of the VDVK scheme—generating sustainable livelihoods for tribal communities by adding value to minor forest produce (MFP) and transforming gatherers into business owners.
VDVK Project Coordinator Ramaraju told TNIE that inspired by the success of a pilot unit at Pandirimamidi, cashew-processing units are fast coming up across the agency area. With vast cashew plantations spread across tribal mandals, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has stepped in to convert a traditional forest resource into a steady source of income to the tribal communities led by women’s collectives.
Recognising cashew processing as a pathway to self-reliance, the ITDA established the first VDVK cashew unit at Pandirimamidi last year. The results were encouraging, and today tribal women confidently operate cutting machines, manage boilers and handle packaging—symbolising grassroots economic transformation.
To scale up the programme, the Union Ministry of Tribal Welfare sanctioned Rs 80 lakh for setting up cashew-processing units across seven mandals under ITDA jurisdiction. A total of 14 clusters are being developed, with units operational at Pandirimamidi and Gangavaram in Rampachodavaram mandal. Machinery has been procured for the remaining 12 locations. They include Chelakaveedhi and B Velamalakota (Rampachodavaram mandal); Addateegala, Rayapalli and Rajanagaram (Addateegala); Rajavommangi, Jaddangi and Komarapuram (Rajavommangi); Jaderu and Kothaveedhi (Gangavaram); Choppagonda (Devipatnam); and Chavitidibbalalu (Y Ramavaram).
Each VDVK comprises around 300 members, with women managing day-to-day operations and expenses, reinforcing ownership. Members earn daily wages and share profits from cashew sales. Each processing unit will provide work to 50 women.
At the Pandirimamidi unit alone, around 30 women work daily, earning Rs 300-Rs 350 per day along with profit-sharing benefits. “For a tribal woman, earning Rs 350 a day is a big amount. It has changed our confidence and standing within the family,” said Rampachodavaram VDVK president D Sudharani.
The processing chain includes boiling raw cashew nuts, sun-drying, shelling with cutting machines, reheating kernels and final packing. Processed kernels are sold at Rs 700 per kg through GCC Super Bazaars, Velugu Marts and self-help group (SHG) outlets, ensuring transparent pricing and assured markets.
Ramaraju said each unit has been allocated Rs 5.71 lakh. “Through the ITDA Velugu wing, we are creating sustainable livelihoods for SHG women by establishing 14 processing units. Products are being supplied to markets in Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada,” he said.
Rampa village secretary S Tejeswari and Musurumilli vice-president K Ganga Bhavani said middlemen exploited tribal cashew growers for decades. “On an average, 1,000 tonnes of cashew is produced annually. Now, we plan to tap at least 30% of the produce directly and market it ourselves,” they said.
The VDVK network has recorded a turnover of Rs 89 lakh over the past two years. By blending traditional resources with modern techniques, these cashew units are generating income and scripting a quiet revolution in tribal women’s empowerment.