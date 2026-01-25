From forest produce collectors to women entrepreneurs

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Deep in the forested hills of the Rampachodavaram Agency, a quiet but transformative economic shift is taking root. Tribal women, long dependent on middlemen to sell minor forest produce, are now emerging as entrepreneurs, thanks to a cashew-processing model implemented by Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs). The initiative aligns with the core objective of the VDVK scheme—generating sustainable livelihoods for tribal communities by adding value to minor forest produce (MFP) and transforming gatherers into business owners.

VDVK Project Coordinator Ramaraju told TNIE that inspired by the success of a pilot unit at Pandirimamidi, cashew-processing units are fast coming up across the agency area. With vast cashew plantations spread across tribal mandals, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has stepped in to convert a traditional forest resource into a steady source of income to the tribal communities led by women’s collectives.

Recognising cashew processing as a pathway to self-reliance, the ITDA established the first VDVK cashew unit at Pandirimamidi last year. The results were encouraging, and today tribal women confidently operate cutting machines, manage boilers and handle packaging—symbolising grassroots economic transformation.