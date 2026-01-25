Wall of Valour inspires youth of Srikakulam village

SRIKAKULAM: In a bid to instil nationalism, patriotism and respect for armed forces personnel among younger generations, several serving and retired armed forces personnel have set up a ‘Wall of Valour and Service’ at Jonnalapadu village in Srikakulam district. The wall features portraits of 27 defence personnel, including serving personnel and ex-servicemen from four habitations of Jonnalapadu, showcasing their courage and bravery in defending the nation.

The village, with 250 households, has been home to several first-generation soldiers who participated in major wars, including the India-Pakistan War, the Bangladesh Liberation War, Operation Blue Star and the Kargil War. The present generation of soldiers has also participated in recent ‘Operation Sindoor’ and rescue operations during floods in Pakistan.

Jonnalapadu has become the site of a silent revolution, with 27 defence personnel serving the nation through the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF ) over the past four decades. First-generation soldier Polaki Chinnavadu participated in the Bangladesh Liberation War, while Hav Alla Malleswararao took part in Operation Blue Star. His son, Alla Murali Mohan, is serving as a Major at the Pathankot military base.

Similarly, first-generation soldier Pandiri Krishnamurthy participated in the Pakistan War and the China War. His son, Hav Pandiri Satyanarayana, participated in the Kargil War, and Satyanarayana’s son, Kiran Kumar, is serving as a Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy. Hav Giduturi Ramesh served in the Siachen Glacier, while Rugada Ramesh Kumar participated in Operation Sindoor and India’s missile strikes on terrorism-related infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.