Wings of fire to fly high in AI

CHENNAI: What will happen to a man with wings made of wax if he goes near the sun — will he fall or stay afloat? That was the question posed to Samridhi Chordia at an aerospace workshop she attended as a Class 6 student. The exercise had little to do with Icarus, his father Daedalus or Greek mythology, but everything to do with fundamental concepts of science.

“They explained concepts like a story,“ Samridhi says, noting that it sparked her curiosity. Over the years, curiosity to deeply understand concepts has shaped the 17-year-old’s approach to research.

A student from Okkiyam Thoraipakkam in Chennai, Samridhi has developed an artificial intelligence and machine-learning project to detect water contamination and is now set to jointly publish a research paper with Dr Corey Oses, Assistant Professor in the Materials Science and Engineering Department at Johns Hopkins University, USA, in a Cambridge University journal.

Clad in grey jeans and a navy-blue T-shirt, she explains her work at a rapid pace, moving effortlessly between chemistry, data and real-world application. A student of MPL Global School, that follows the Cambridge IGCSE syllabus, she showed a strong aptitude for math from a young age, enrolling in all three advanced mathematics electives—mechanics, statistics and probability, and pure maths—alongside her regular coursework.