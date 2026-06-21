Before Anything Else: A Gen Z clubruns for fitness, friendship and purpose

BHUBANESWAR: They are young, energetic and would trade late-night doom-scrolling for a 4 am alarm. While Bhubaneswar sleeps, they lace up their shoes and hit the road. For them, running is more than fitness - it is a lifestyle, a community and a daily reset.

True to its motto of putting ‘you before anyone else’, BAE Run Club has transformed early morning running into one of the capital city’s coolest youth movements, blending fitness, friendship and mental well-being.

BAE is proudly Gen Z at its core - fun, inclusive and fiercely community-driven. From students of colleges and universities to young professionals, the club brings together a diverse young crowd that runs not just for fitness, but for friendship, mental clarity and that addictive post-run dopamine hit.

In a city known for its humid mornings, these youngsters are choosing discipline, connection, and sunrise vibes before anything else. Founded in July, 2025 by 24-year-old Cuttack-based entrepreneur Prasidhi Poddar, BAE Run Club began as a small group committed to the mantra - ‘you before anyone else’. What started with a handful of runners has now grown into hundreds of participants from across Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack.

Prasidhi recalls she decided to set up BAE Run Club in an attempt to provide a platform to the Gen Zs navigating through personal and professional hardships or dealing with a general lack of life direction. She pursued a four-year global BBA programme in three major international business hubs: Singapore, Dubai and Sydney from 2019 to 2022. After completing the course, she worked in Australia for another two years.