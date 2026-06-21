Shielding seeds against wrath of El Nino

SIDDIPET: With El Nino already slowing rainfall during the first three weeks of June, concerns are mounting over delayed sowing and moisture stress across Telangana. While much of the discussion has focused on the adverse impact of the weather phenomenon, farmers in Bamdarpally village of Thoguta mandal are adopting innovative measures to protect their crops and reduce risk.
To prepare for uncertain rainfall, farmers have turned to seed pelletisation, a technique that enables seeds to remain viable until adequate rainfall is received.
Agriculture experts note that El Nino conditions often result in delayed rains, prolonged dry spells and moisture stress, affecting germination and crop establishment. To overcome these challenges, farmers are using specially prepared seed pellets that can withstand adverse conditions and germinate only when sufficient moisture becomes available.
The pellets are prepared by coating Beejamrutham-treated seeds with successive layers of clay soil, Ghanajeevamrutham powder and wood ash, increasing their size to three to five times that of normal seeds.
These pellets act as a protective shield against birds and insect pests. They can germinate with as little as 10-15 mm of rainfall and remain viable for up to six months under low-moisture conditions. Once germinated, the seedlings can withstand water stress for 25 to 40 days, making the technique particularly useful in drought-prone regions.
To promote climate-resilient farming, Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) Nagarjun conducted an awareness programme in the field of farmer Gandham Rajireddy in Bamdarpally village. Farmers were advised to sow seed pellets at a depth of 5 cm to ensure better germination, uniform crop establishment and improved yields.
“Pelletisation helps retain moisture as the clay coating acts like a mini sponge. It captures soil moisture and keeps the seed viable until adequate rainfall occurs. The pellets can also be enriched with growth regulators, beneficial microbes and micronutrients, helping seedlings develop stronger root systems capable of accessing deeper moisture,” Nagarjun tells TNIE.
He adds that the coating can prevent premature germination during false starts to the monsoon. “The seed sprouts only when consistent moisture is available, reducing the risk of crop failure,” he says.
Officials note that pelletisation also standardises the size and shape of seeds, making them suitable for precision sowing using seeders or drones. They are now urging farmers to adopt the technique before sowing red gram to improve crop performance under uncertain weather conditions and strengthen the sustainability of rain-fed agriculture.
“Everyone is talking about the adverse impact of El Nino. We hope pelletisation will help us overcome the problem because the seed will germinate only when there is sufficient rainfall. This will save both our investment and time,” Rajireddy says.