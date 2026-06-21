Shielding seeds against wrath of El Nino

SIDDIPET: With El Nino already slowing rainfall during the first three weeks of June, concerns are mounting over delayed sowing and moisture stress across Telangana. While much of the discussion has focused on the adverse impact of the weather phenomenon, farmers in Bamdarpally village of Thoguta mandal are adopting innovative measures to protect their crops and reduce risk.

To prepare for uncertain rainfall, farmers have turned to seed pelletisation, a technique that enables seeds to remain viable until adequate rainfall is received.

Agriculture experts note that El Nino conditions often result in delayed rains, prolonged dry spells and moisture stress, affecting germination and crop establishment. To overcome these challenges, farmers are using specially prepared seed pellets that can withstand adverse conditions and germinate only when sufficient moisture becomes available.

The pellets are prepared by coating Beejamrutham-treated seeds with successive layers of clay soil, Ghanajeevamrutham powder and wood ash, increasing their size to three to five times that of normal seeds.

These pellets act as a protective shield against birds and insect pests. They can germinate with as little as 10-15 mm of rainfall and remain viable for up to six months under low-moisture conditions. Once germinated, the seedlings can withstand water stress for 25 to 40 days, making the technique particularly useful in drought-prone regions.