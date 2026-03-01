Clean sweep with a shining idea: Pondy govt school student Asif's project turns his campus into eco-friendly space

PUDUCHERRY: In the heart of Muthialpet, where the midday sun beats down on Puducherry’s bustling streets, a quiet revolution hums to life at the government primary school. A sanitary worker glides a solar-powered electric mopping machine across the classroom floors. This is not just routine cleaning; it’s the brainchild of 10-year-old M Muhammad Asif, a whiz kid whose Rs 1,000 science project has turned his school into an eco-friendly space.

The innovation which has transformed campus maintenance into an eco-friendly initiative has won top honours at the state-level science exhibition. “I used to see my mother at home and woman workers in school putting in a lot of effort to clean the floors. I heard about electric mopping machines, but they are expensive. I thought of making one at a low cost as my science project and decided to use solar power,” Asif says.

“With the help of my father, who is a welder, I made a structure using iron square pipes. I fixed an old solar panel and other parts with the support of my teachers. The total cost was just Rs 1,000,” he added.