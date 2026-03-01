It took a village to raise 15-year-old Perarivaalan, who carries the pulse of a seasoned shooter

VILLUPURAM: The podium in Karaikal fell into a hush as the final shot of the national-level shooting championship was fired. When the scoreboard flickered to life, a name from a quiet corner of Villupuram rose above seasoned contenders – S Perarivaalan. Gold. For a moment, there was stillness. Then came the surge of applause, hurrays, and tears of joy for the 15-year-old champion.

A teen boy is a paradox in motion at 15. Unlike his peers, he is resolute. Emotions arrive fast and full, often all in the same hour. Wide-eyed, as he is, he perceives the world with a raw intensity, often through rose-tinted glasses. But 15-year-old S Perarivaalan carries the pulse of a seasoned shooter and the quiet burden of a boy whose dreams were once bought with the neighbourhood’s faith. From a modest home in Villupuram to the national podium in Karaikal, the journey to clinching gold in the Under-18 category, among over 100 shooters across India in U14 and U18 divisions, is a portrait of resilience, gratitude, and relentless dedication. The victory grabbed the eyes of district officials and Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman, who went on to congratulate Perarivaalan and his coach.

Though trained in Silambam and Muhai Shito-Ryu karate from the age of five, completing all levels in both, he discovered shooting only a year ago. But in a sport often associated with privilege, how does a child of modest means outshoot the elite?