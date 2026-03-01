Promotion refused, purpose embraced: Durga Kalyani in Telangana dedicates herself to social service through NGO

HYDERABAD: At a time when many IT professionals aspire to scale the corporate ladder, Durga Kalyani chose a different path. After 17 years in the IT industry and a promotion to senior director in 2023, she stepped away from her corporate career to dedicate herself fully to social service through her NGO, Jagathi Foundation.

Her decision followed years of engagement with government schools and rural communities as part of her corporate social responsibility work in Hyderabad. Those visits exposed her to the challenges faced by underprivileged children and women, particularly in rural areas — struggles she related to deeply, having grown up in a village herself.

Durga began informally supporting orphanages as early as 2010, funding education and providing essentials. A turning point came in 2015, six months after the birth of her daughter, when she visited an orphanage and saw a newborn girl abandoned at its doorstep. “Holding my own child in my arms while seeing another baby left behind simply because she was a girl broke me emotionally.

The image would not fade away. That day, I decided I had to do something meaningful for such children. What began as individual efforts gradually grew into a collective mission. I formed a small volunteer group with friends and colleagues to take up social activities and, during the pandemic, after witnessing immense loss, I registered the Jagathi Foundation as an NGO,” she tells TNIE.