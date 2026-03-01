Thozhuvam at Western Ghats foothills: An animal farm where abused are at home

COIMBATORE: Not every career shift begins with a resignation letter. Sometimes, it begins with restlessness. For Naresh Akil, that feeling meant leaving an IT desk in Bengaluru and returning to Coimbatore to found Thozhuvam, a sanctuary that offers abused and abandoned animals a second chance at life.

Set near Pooluvapatti at the foothills of the Western Ghats, Thozhuvam does not resemble a typical farm. A rooster crows in the distance, guinea pigs squeak in their enclosure, and a rescued horse nudges curiously at visitors standing along a wooden fence. Moving from one shelter to another is Akil, pausing to greet each animal as though it were his family.

A 27-year-old MBA graduate, Akil once followed a conventional path, working in a private IT firm in Bengaluru. Despite professional stability, he felt something was missing. His connection with animals, nurtured since childhood, continued to pull him in another direction.

“I realised that I wanted to do something meaningful with animals,” he says. He began volunteering with animal rescuers, NGOs and a private sanctuary in Bengaluru. There, he witnessed the realities of abandonment and neglect, often rooted in impulse pet ownership or lack of awareness. This strengthened his resolve to create a space focused on care and education.

In October 2025, he returned to his hometown and established Thozhuvam. Within months, the sanctuary grew into a refuge for animals carrying difficult pasts.

“More than 90% of the animals here were abused, abandoned or rescued,” Akil explains.