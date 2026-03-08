A kitchen's gentle upheaval by the shore

PUDUCHERRY: On Puducherry’s breezy Beach Road, where tourists flock each evening for salty snacks and crashing waves, a modest vegetarian eatery functions with a dual purpose. In the evenings, it delights visitors with various fast food items and by dawn, its kitchen transforms into a lifeline, battling hunger one steaming pot at a time.

For 658 consecutive days, 38-year-old A Arun has cooked and served free midday meals to at least 150 people in need — street dwellers, daily wage earners, Narikuravas, sanitary workers, and anyone scraping by without a proper bite, through his restaurant, Sri Sai Vegetarian Healthy Foods. Every morning, long before the town stirs, Arun and his assistants fire up massive vessels bubbling with rice, sambar, rasam, kootu, and kara kuzhambu. Some days bring vegetable biryani; twice a week, he pivots to non-vegetarian options like biriyani, chicken curry, egg curry, fish curry, or dry fish curry.

“Whatever we eat at home, I give them the same food,” Arun says. “The menu changes every day. They should feel they are eating a proper meal, not leftovers.”

By noon, the meals are packed with drinking water bottles and disposable plates, then ferried to spots near Bharathi Park and other corners of town.