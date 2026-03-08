Kurnool doctor blends service and leadership

KURNOOL: The journey of Dr B Vinusha Reddy shows how dedication, hard work and social commitment can transform not only an individual’s life but also the lives of thousands around them.
The multifaceted Dr Vinusha, who is a physician, social activist, author and political leader, has consistently balanced multiple responsibilities while remaining deeply committed to public service. Her inspiring work has become a symbol of women’s empowerment and leadership, especially as the nation celebrates International Women’s Day.
Born and raised in Kurnool, she demonstrated exceptional academic brilliance from her student days. Her relentless dedication to studies in medicine earned her 11 gold medals out of 14 subjects, making her one of the most distinguished students of her batch. She later completed her MD in General Medicine from MS Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru.
Despite opportunities to pursue a career in metropolitan cities, she chose to return to her hometown to serve people.
In 2018, she established the VR Multi Speciality Hospital in Kurnool, a 75-bed hospital that provides quality medical care to thousands of patients and employment to over 150 people. Dr Vinusha’s services extend far beyond the walls of her hospital. She regularly organises free medical camps, reaching people in remote. Along with her husband, Dr C Vasu Reddy, she conducts medical camps in rural areas, distributes medicines to needy.
Inspired by development policies and governance reforms of Narendra Modi, she joined the BJP in 2019. Within a short span, her knowledge, clarity of thought and commitment to public issues helped her emerge as a prominent voice in the party. She currently serves as the spokesperson of BJP in Andhra Pradesh, representing the party on national platforms in different media channels.
Vinusha’s leadership has also earned international recognition. She represented India at the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit held in Johannesburg, where leaders from more than 50 countries discussed global issues such as climate change, geopolitics and economic cooperation. She also served on the drafting committee of the summit’s resolution and presented India’s perspective on international relations.
Another remarkable milestone in her journey was her selection as the sole Indian delegate for the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Programme organised by the United States government.
The programme, which has previously hosted world leaders including Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, focuses on leadership and governance. During the programme, she interacted with lawmakers, policy experts and civil society leaders in cities like Washington, DC and Boston, exchanging ideas on democracy and women’s leadership.
Apart from her professional and political roles. She authored the book ‘India Before & After 2014: Why Bharat Needs BJP’, reflecting her interest in public policy and governance.
Speaking to TNIE Dr Vinusha said her journey in medicine, social service and public life has always been guided by the belief that education and service should go hand in hand. She said that returning to Kurnool after her medical studies was a conscious decision because she wanted to serve the people of her hometown through quality healthcare at VR Multi Speciality Hospital.
Speaking about women empowerment ahead of International Women’s Day, she said women today are capable of leading in every field if given equal opportunities.
She noted that young women should pursue education and participate in nation-building.