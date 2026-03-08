Kurnool doctor blends service and leadership

KURNOOL: The journey of Dr B Vinusha Reddy shows how dedication, hard work and social commitment can transform not only an individual’s life but also the lives of thousands around them.

The multifaceted Dr Vinusha, who is a physician, social activist, author and political leader, has consistently balanced multiple responsibilities while remaining deeply committed to public service. Her inspiring work has become a symbol of women’s empowerment and leadership, especially as the nation celebrates International Women’s Day.

Born and raised in Kurnool, she demonstrated exceptional academic brilliance from her student days. Her relentless dedication to studies in medicine earned her 11 gold medals out of 14 subjects, making her one of the most distinguished students of her batch. She later completed her MD in General Medicine from MS Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru.

Despite opportunities to pursue a career in metropolitan cities, she chose to return to her hometown to serve people.

In 2018, she established the VR Multi Speciality Hospital in Kurnool, a 75-bed hospital that provides quality medical care to thousands of patients and employment to over 150 people. Dr Vinusha’s services extend far beyond the walls of her hospital. She regularly organises free medical camps, reaching people in remote. Along with her husband, Dr C Vasu Reddy, she conducts medical camps in rural areas, distributes medicines to needy.

Inspired by development policies and governance reforms of Narendra Modi, she joined the BJP in 2019. Within a short span, her knowledge, clarity of thought and commitment to public issues helped her emerge as a prominent voice in the party. She currently serves as the spokesperson of BJP in Andhra Pradesh, representing the party on national platforms in different media channels.