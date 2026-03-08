Pulivendula twin sisters script inspiring career success

KADAPA: Determination, discipline and a strong sense of purpose have propelled twin sisters from Pulivendula to remarkable achievements, turning their academic journey into an inspiring story for young aspirants. While the elder sister has already secured a state government post, the younger sister has recently qualified for five central government jobs and is awaiting results for two more, all while both continue to pursue their ultimate dream of entering the Civil Services.

The twins, Sai Varnitha and Sai Varshitha, daughters of businessman Chidige Gurudatta and government teacher Aniladevi, grew up in an environment that valued education and perseverance. Their biggest inspiration came from their mother, who resumed her studies 17 years after marriage, completed her B.Ed and secured a government teacher post in the 2014 DSC recruitment. Watching their mother’s determination while they were studying in Class 8 left a lasting impact on the sisters.

The twins completed their schooling at Sri Swamy Vivekananda High school in Pulivendula in 2017 and later finished Intermediate studies in 2019 at NTR Junior college in Hyderabad.

During this period, they prepared for the Common Law Admission Test and secured impressive ranks, gaining admission to the prestigious Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University in Visakhapatnam to pursue the five-year integrated BA LLB programme.