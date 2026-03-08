Pulivendula twin sisters script inspiring career success

KADAPA: Determination, discipline and a strong sense of purpose have propelled twin sisters from Pulivendula to remarkable achievements, turning their academic journey into an inspiring story for young aspirants. While the elder sister has already secured a state government post, the younger sister has recently qualified for five central government jobs and is awaiting results for two more, all while both continue to pursue their ultimate dream of entering the Civil Services.
The twins, Sai Varnitha and Sai Varshitha, daughters of businessman Chidige Gurudatta and government teacher Aniladevi, grew up in an environment that valued education and perseverance. Their biggest inspiration came from their mother, who resumed her studies 17 years after marriage, completed her B.Ed and secured a government teacher post in the 2014 DSC recruitment. Watching their mother’s determination while they were studying in Class 8 left a lasting impact on the sisters.
The twins completed their schooling at Sri Swamy Vivekananda High school in Pulivendula in 2017 and later finished Intermediate studies in 2019 at NTR Junior college in Hyderabad.
During this period, they prepared for the Common Law Admission Test and secured impressive ranks, gaining admission to the prestigious Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University in Visakhapatnam to pursue the five-year integrated BA LLB programme.
Between 2019 and 2024, the sisters distinguished themselves academically. Sai Varnitha earned five gold medals in subjects such as Transfer of Property, Civil Procedure Code, Interpretation of Statutes, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Public International Law. Sai Varshitha secured four gold medals in Public International Law, Tax Law, International Trade Law and Health Law. Varnitha also emerged as the third topper of the university.
Soon after completing the course, Sai Varnitha secured a job as Assistant Manager in the Legal Department of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation through a competitive campus recruitment process involving nearly 120 students. She now works at the corporation’s headquarters in Vijayawada while preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.
Sai Varshitha continued focusing on competitive examinations and professional training. During her law studies, she completed internships with law firms and also worked for a month under noted Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra in February 2024.
In her first attempt at the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination, she narrowly missed qualifying by just 1.25 marks. Undeterred, she resumed preparation after a brief break and performed strongly in her next attempt, scoring 333 out of 390 marks according to the provisional answer key, which has raised expectations of securing a prestigious central government post.
She also performed well in the RRB NTPC examination, scoring 92 out of 120 marks, boosting her chances of landing another government job. Adding to her accomplishments, Sai Varshitha authored a book titled A Girl’s Dream at age of 19.
Beyond academics, the twins have also excelled in extracurricular activities including painting, dance and social service. Sai Varnitha once participated in the Little Miss India competition organized by the Kalinga Institute of Engineering and Technology in Bhubaneswar and reached the semifinals representing Telangana.
The sisters have also delivered more than 100 dance performances, earning recognition from film personalities and politicians.
Their parents expressed immense pride in their daughters’ achievements. “All parents wish their children to study well and succeed in life. Our daughters have worked hard and taken our family a step forward. They have fulfilled dreams that we could not achieve ourselves,” they said. The sisters say their ultimate goal is to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination.