Rolling rotis for a dignified life

VIJAYAPURA: For nearly six hours every Sunday morning, Sumitra Halakavade stands near a hot stove preparing jowar rotis. She makes nearly 200 rotis along with other traditional dishes and the effort fetches her around Rs 10,000 every week.

Today, Sumitra earns nearly Rs 50,000 a month, with the major share of her income coming from preparing jowar rotis, the staple food of North Karnataka.

Sumitra is one among 40 women from Indi in Vijayapura district who have become part of an initiative by Wadalu Dhwani, an NGO. Most of these women were earlier working as agricultural labourers.

Every Saturday night, the women board buses from their villages to Bengaluru. They reach Gottigere early Sunday morning, where they begin preparing rotis and traditional North Karnataka dishes.

Bhuvaneshwari Kamble is the founder of Wadalu Dhwani. A resident of Vijayapura district, Bhuvaneshwari did her PhD from Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University in Vijayapura. As part of her research, she travelled extensively and interacted with rural women.

“Many women were living extremely difficult lives. They worked long hours in farms for very little money, and some migrated to other states in search of better wages, said Kamble.”

She also noticed how such struggles affected their children. “When parents migrate for work, the children’s education suffers. Many children drop out of school to support the family. That made me determined to do something meaningful for these women,” she said.

Kamble encouraged women to form Self-Help Groups where they could discuss ways to generate income. Initially, the group focused on cultivating organic crops that have a growing demand in urban markets. Later, they explored the possibility of preparing homemade edible products.