Scarred but not scared to help

CHENNAI: The year was 2020. Ambulance sirens blared at every turn and the fear of coronavirus hung thick in the air. With hospitals packed beyond capacity, medical assistance was hard to come by even in the bleakest moments. Patients were cast aside and frowned upon; normal life stood frozen in time.
Amidst the lockdown chaos, in Tiruvallur, a 78-year-old diabetic woman, C Leelavathi, developed severe wounds to her leg, and her blood sugar level crossed 500, putting her life at risk. Medical aid was utmost necessary, but nowhere to be seen. When all doors closed, a 72-year-old leprosy survivor, BK Galaiah, stepped in. Ignoring the fear in the air, this medical dresser visited her house, tended to her wounds and treated her with care, giving a new dawn of hope in an otherwise miserable situation.
Recalling the episode, Leelavathi’s son C Prabaharan (58) of Gummidipoondi said, “There were very few doctors available to treat diabetic patients and provide wound care at that time. I had no idea how to save my mother. I tried my best to find a doctor or at least a dresser to clean her wounds. But because of Covid restrictions and fear, nobody was ready to come home,” he said.
As days passed, Leelavathi’s wounds worsened. “Every day was a struggle. That is when a private hospital gave me the contact of Galaiah,” Prabaharan said.
Without hesitation, Galaiah agreed to visit their home. Despite the fear surrounding Covid, he began cleaning Leelavathi’s wounds. He visited frequently and dressed the wounds with patience. “He treated my mother like his own. Slowly, her condition improved. Today, she is stable only because of him,” Prabaharan said with gratitude.
Growing up, Galaiah, a native of Andhra Pradesh, had to wrestle with his own share of problems. He got infected with leprosy at the age of 15. Due to lack of awareness, his family neglected him. “At that time, everyone was scared of leprosy. My parents did not know how to take care of me,” he said.
Adding to the woes, Galaiah sustained severe injuries to his fingers following a rat bite. As there was no proper care or support, he decided to leave his hometown and came to Chennai, in search of aid and acceptance.
Things took a turn for the better when social worker Sybille Gershon found him on the streets of the city. She rescued him and arranged treatment for his disease at her hospital, which was known for leprosy care.
After recovery, Galaiah chose not to return home. Rather, he decided to stay back and serve others who were suffering like him. In 1975, he started working as a dresser and continued his service for nearly 35 years. In 1998, he was honoured by the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his service. After retirement, Galaiah decided to dedicate his life towards serving patients. Even at the age of 72, he continues to travel across Chennai and nearby districts, visiting houses to dress wounds at a very low cost.
“In my native town, many hesitated to maintain a relationship with me because of my disease. I did not want anyone else to suffer the way I did,” he said.
For Galaiah, service is not just a duty but a mission shaped by personal hardships. Over the past five decades, Galaiah has attended to over three lakh patients and provided care. Today, several families remember him as a silent saviour who stood by them in their darkest hours.
(Those in need of wound care assistance can contact BK Galaiah at 9940627799)
