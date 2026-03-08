Scarred but not scared to help

CHENNAI: The year was 2020. Ambulance sirens blared at every turn and the fear of coronavirus hung thick in the air. With hospitals packed beyond capacity, medical assistance was hard to come by even in the bleakest moments. Patients were cast aside and frowned upon; normal life stood frozen in time.

Amidst the lockdown chaos, in Tiruvallur, a 78-year-old diabetic woman, C Leelavathi, developed severe wounds to her leg, and her blood sugar level crossed 500, putting her life at risk. Medical aid was utmost necessary, but nowhere to be seen. When all doors closed, a 72-year-old leprosy survivor, BK Galaiah, stepped in. Ignoring the fear in the air, this medical dresser visited her house, tended to her wounds and treated her with care, giving a new dawn of hope in an otherwise miserable situation.

Recalling the episode, Leelavathi’s son C Prabaharan (58) of Gummidipoondi said, “There were very few doctors available to treat diabetic patients and provide wound care at that time. I had no idea how to save my mother. I tried my best to find a doctor or at least a dresser to clean her wounds. But because of Covid restrictions and fear, nobody was ready to come home,” he said.

As days passed, Leelavathi’s wounds worsened. “Every day was a struggle. That is when a private hospital gave me the contact of Galaiah,” Prabaharan said.

Without hesitation, Galaiah agreed to visit their home. Despite the fear surrounding Covid, he began cleaning Leelavathi’s wounds. He visited frequently and dressed the wounds with patience. “He treated my mother like his own. Slowly, her condition improved. Today, she is stable only because of him,” Prabaharan said with gratitude.