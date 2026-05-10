Young and wise, Manyata Jha from Karnataka has a message as a writer

VIJAYAPURA: While many children of her age spend hours on smartphones during vacation, Manyata Jha prefers to sit quietly in her room, giving wings to her imagination.
Manyata, who is 14, published her first novel, ‘The Mystery of the Lost Bag’, in March. What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that from writing to finding an online publisher and ensuring that her work reached platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, she managed everything on her own.
A Class 10 student, Manyata has no plans to take a break from writing to prepare for the crucial annual exam. “I know I have to devote more time to studies this year for the SSLC examination. But writing is my passion, which I can’t ignore,” she told TNSE.
The beginning
Her journey as an author began during Covid when schools remained shut and children were confined to homes. During the lockdown, she poured on books, especially mythological ones. Inspired by the storytelling techniques, she began wondering whether she too could write stories.
“Soon, I started penning short stories,” she said.
Her first short story, ‘A Wired Road’, revolves around a girl who unknowingly enters a mysterious cave and experiences strange incidents before waking up and realising that it was only a dream.
Manyata now has 15 short stories to her credit. She was encouraged by her friends and family, especially her mother, who carefully read her works and suggested improvements.
“My family members and friends read whatever I wrote. They encouraged me and gave me suggestions to improve stories or add new elements. Their support helped me improve my writing skills,” she said.
As her confidence grew, Manyata began thinking beyond short stories. It was during this time, she came up with ‘The Mystery of the Lost Bag’. Living in a railway colony near the railway station, she used to watch passengers moving in and out of the station with their luggage every day. This inspired her to write a story centred around a missing bag. “I imagined a girl losing her bag in the crowded railway station and later struggling to find it. This idea slowly developed into a novel,” Manyata said.
“Once I completed nearly 20% of this work, I shared it with my friends and family members for their feedback. Their positive response motivated me to continue. They appreciated the story and suggested some changes, which were meaningful,” she said.
Those suggestions were incorporated and within a few months, the novel was ready.
Manyata’s works primarily focus on girls and their struggles. Through her writing, she hopes to convey the message that girls can excel in all fields. “I want to show through my stories that girls are not weak-hearted. They can face challenges and overcome difficulties,” she said.
Her father Chandan Kumar Jha, a senior railway employee, said he never knew his daughter’s talent until she surprised everybody in the family with her first work.
“One day, Manyata told me that she was preparing to publish her book and had even found a publisher online. I was surprised and happy. Without any help from anyone, she managed to publish her work,” he said.
“The reading culture in my family might have played an important role in shaping Manyata as a writer. I enjoy reading and usually carry books while travelling. My wife also likes reading. Perhaps that atmosphere encouraged our daughter to develop an interest in reading and writing,” Jha said.
Manyata has a message for boys and girls, particularly those addicted to smartphones. “Mobile phones have become an unavoidable part of modern life. But their uncontrolled use by boys and girls seriously affects studies and personal growth,” she said.
“Mobile phones should be used for learning new skills, gaining knowledge or preparing for exams. But if students get addicted to them, they lose focus on studies and waste valuable time,” Manyata said.