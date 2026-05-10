Young and wise, Manyata Jha from Karnataka has a message as a writer

VIJAYAPURA: While many children of her age spend hours on smartphones during vacation, Manyata Jha prefers to sit quietly in her room, giving wings to her imagination.

Manyata, who is 14, published her first novel, ‘The Mystery of the Lost Bag’, in March. What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that from writing to finding an online publisher and ensuring that her work reached platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, she managed everything on her own.

A Class 10 student, Manyata has no plans to take a break from writing to prepare for the crucial annual exam. “I know I have to devote more time to studies this year for the SSLC examination. But writing is my passion, which I can’t ignore,” she told TNSE.

The beginning

Her journey as an author began during Covid when schools remained shut and children were confined to homes. During the lockdown, she poured on books, especially mythological ones. Inspired by the storytelling techniques, she began wondering whether she too could write stories.

“Soon, I started penning short stories,” she said.

Her first short story, ‘A Wired Road’, revolves around a girl who unknowingly enters a mysterious cave and experiences strange incidents before waking up and realising that it was only a dream.

Manyata now has 15 short stories to her credit. She was encouraged by her friends and family, especially her mother, who carefully read her works and suggested improvements.