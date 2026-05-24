The collector who turned Vaishali’s didi

BIHAR: For thousands of government school students in Bihar’s Vaishali district, District Magistrate Varsha Singh is not known simply as an IAS officer or DM. She is “Hamari Collector Didi” — a mentor, guide and trusted elder sister. Widely described as milansar, or warm and approachable, Singh has developed an unusually close connection with girls, boys and women across both rural and urban areas of the district.
In Bihar, district magistrates are popularly referred to as collectors or DMs, but in Vaishali, the term now carries an added sense of warmth because of Singh’s distinctive style of governance, rooted as much in empathy as in administration.
Whether addressing students during school visits or interacting with women in villages, Singh often refers to them affectionately as the district’s betiyaan and bete. That emotional bond has transformed her image from that of a conventional bureaucrat into a trusted elder sister figure for the district’s youth.
Alongside overseeing the administration, Singh carves out nearly four hours every week exclusively for interacting with students under a pioneering initiative titled “Hamari Collector Didi”. Conducted twice a week in online and offline formats, the programme has evolved into a platform for confidence-building, counselling and career guidance.
The idea emerged during Singh’s regular visits to schools across the district. As part of her mission to improve the educational environment in government institutions, she frequently interacted with students, sat among them in classrooms and even shared midday meals with them.
During these visits, she realised the students were not lacking in talent or ambition. What they lacked was encouragement, mentorship and someone they could look up to.
In Bihar, civil services remain among the cherished aspirations for young people. Many students dream of becoming IAS or IPS officers, while others hope to crack examinations such as NEET, MBA entrance tests and other competitive exams. Singh recognised that beneath the modest surroundings of government schools lay enormous untapped potential. What these students needed most, she felt, was confidence.
Inspired by the way students addressed her as “Collector Didi”, Singh launched the initiative under the same name. Today, “Hamari Collector Didi” has become a household phrase across Vaishali. Unlike conventional government outreach programmes, “Hamari Collector Didi” functions in a humane manner. Instead, she interacts with students as their Didi, mentor and guide.
“Twice a week, for nearly one-and-a-half to two hours, I interact with school girls and boys both online and offline under the ‘Hamari Collector Didi’ initiative,” Singh said. “This is beyond official duty. They need confidence, counselling and cooperation to excel in life and career, and I try to be there for them as they call me — Didi.”
Over time, the initiative has evolved into much more than a motivational programme. Thousands of girls, boys and women have participated in these sessions. Students now approach her not only for career guidance but also for emotional support and help in dealing with family pressures.
“The girls who feel disheartened after failing an examination or those facing pressure regarding child marriage come and speak to me freely,” Singh said. “They connect with me not as a district magistrate, but as a Didi. That emotional connection gives them confidence to share their concerns.”
The initiative has also emerged as a platform for spreading awareness against child marriage. During interactive sessions, students are educated about the legal age of marriage, the importance of education and the need for girls to make independent decisions about their future.
Another focus of Singh’s mentorship sessions is communication and personality development. Students are encouraged to speak confidently, express their opinions openly and develop leadership qualities.
The impact of her efforts is becoming increasingly visible. Singh’s compassionate approach to governance is drawing praise.
Preparing kids for NEET, MBA
Determined to make competitive examination preparation more accessible for government school students, Singh has also launched a subsidiary initiative linked to “Hamari Collector Didi”. Under this programme, government high schools are being provided with syllabi and previous years’ question papers for exams such as NEET, MBA entrance tests, etc.