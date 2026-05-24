The collector who turned Vaishali’s didi

BIHAR: For thousands of government school students in Bihar’s Vaishali district, District Magistrate Varsha Singh is not known simply as an IAS officer or DM. She is “Hamari Collector Didi” — a mentor, guide and trusted elder sister. Widely described as milansar, or warm and approachable, Singh has developed an unusually close connection with girls, boys and women across both rural and urban areas of the district.

In Bihar, district magistrates are popularly referred to as collectors or DMs, but in Vaishali, the term now carries an added sense of warmth because of Singh’s distinctive style of governance, rooted as much in empathy as in administration.

Whether addressing students during school visits or interacting with women in villages, Singh often refers to them affectionately as the district’s betiyaan and bete. That emotional bond has transformed her image from that of a conventional bureaucrat into a trusted elder sister figure for the district’s youth.

Alongside overseeing the administration, Singh carves out nearly four hours every week exclusively for interacting with students under a pioneering initiative titled “Hamari Collector Didi”. Conducted twice a week in online and offline formats, the programme has evolved into a platform for confidence-building, counselling and career guidance.

The idea emerged during Singh’s regular visits to schools across the district. As part of her mission to improve the educational environment in government institutions, she frequently interacted with students, sat among them in classrooms and even shared midday meals with them.