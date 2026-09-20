Gold man from Odisha's Kalahandi raises the bar, age no bar

BHAWANIPATNA: If you happen to meet Durga Charan Mishra, kindly leave whatever ideas you have about senior citizens outside the doorstep. Either you throw the stereotypes out or he will because he happens to be very good at throwing stuff even at 83 years old.

Mishra, from Bhawanipatna, has been a sportsperson for years and age has not dimmed his shine. A retired police officer, he is versatile in the throwing disciplines in athletics as well as volleyball and football. When he steps on the field, he is the star attraction. Make no mistake, young athletes look up to him in awe. He has an inspiring presence and energises youngsters, who could do well with his kind of zeal and discipline.

Mishra was a student of BM High School, Bhawanipatna. He joined the police service in 1968 as a sub-inspector in Cuttack and retired as additional superintendent of police.

Mishra is a regular in different national veteran athletic meets, winning 20 gold medals in shot put, five silver in the hammer throw and three bronze medals in the discus. In the 7th National Master Games 2024-25 held in Rourkela from March 6 to 9, he won gold medals in all three throwing events.

He represents the country abroad in meets and scoops up medals galore. He won the bronze medal in the 16th Asian Master Athletics meet in Kuala Lumpur and cornered glory in several other international meets. The medal cabinet keeps swelling and Mishra is far from slowing down.