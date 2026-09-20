Gold man from Odisha's Kalahandi raises the bar, age no bar

BHAWANIPATNA: If you happen to meet Durga Charan Mishra, kindly leave whatever ideas you have about senior citizens outside the doorstep. Either you throw the stereotypes out or he will because he happens to be very good at throwing stuff even at 83 years old.
Mishra, from Bhawanipatna, has been a sportsperson for years and age has not dimmed his shine. A retired police officer, he is versatile in the throwing disciplines in athletics as well as volleyball and football. When he steps on the field, he is the star attraction. Make no mistake, young athletes look up to him in awe. He has an inspiring presence and energises youngsters, who could do well with his kind of zeal and discipline.
Mishra was a student of BM High School, Bhawanipatna. He joined the police service in 1968 as a sub-inspector in Cuttack and retired as additional superintendent of police.
Mishra is a regular in different national veteran athletic meets, winning 20 gold medals in shot put, five silver in the hammer throw and three bronze medals in the discus. In the 7th National Master Games 2024-25 held in Rourkela from March 6 to 9, he won gold medals in all three throwing events.
He represents the country abroad in meets and scoops up medals galore. He won the bronze medal in the 16th Asian Master Athletics meet in Kuala Lumpur and cornered glory in several other international meets. The medal cabinet keeps swelling and Mishra is far from slowing down.
Sports lovers adoringly call him the gold man. Mishra was a state-level volleyball player, representing the state in 1971 and 1972. In 1972, he was the state volleyball captain. He captained the Odisha police volleyball team from 1968 to 1972. He also represented the state school football team in the All India School Football Tournament in 1961.
An all-rounder, he was awarded the “Kalahandi Bara Putra” recognition by Kalahandi Utchav Ghumura.
Mishra never misses practice and helps eager young volleyball ball players and athletes in throw events with tips. Mishra says sports will continue till his last breath. His dream is to achieve World Masters records in throw events and help create sportspersons in volleyball and the throw events.
He has a disciplined regimen and sticks to it. Mishra gets up early in the morning, freshens up and begins Pranayama and follows up with exercises and postures as a part of his warm up then goes on a walk. This is followed by a breakfast of fruits, juice and dry fruits. He cools down with a bath and winds up with prayers. In the evening, he repeats the routine. He takes an early dinner and hits the bed. The wise sportsman, with enough mileage to shame many, knows rest is recovery.
Mishra is happy helping youngsters, but admits few in the new generation to take sports, particularly throw events, as a career. He has mentored many Kalahandi youngsters and is happy that at least four donned state colours in volleyball and many others excelled at the district level.
Infrastructure, coaching and guidance were rare during his younger days and he doesn’t see positive changes fast enough in smaller places. Many hidden talents will emerge with a proper support system.
Answering a question on fitness problems of most police officials after a few years on the job, he says, “It is due to irregularity in the routine of life and food they usually face. In the morning, they should devote time to pranayama and physical workouts, and as far as possible stick to controlled diet. This will help to some extent to maintain fitness.”
He advocates sports with a passion and wants more youngsters to get active. “Those who will excel will be able to make it a career. And for others, the important lesson of sportsmanship is discipline and physical fitness, which will be helpful throughout life.”
He believes there is no dearth of talent, but many fall by the wayside due to lack of scope. “It is the responsibility of Sports department to spot and nurture talent. With government and corporate sponsorship, they will be able to showcase their talent and bring laurels to the state and nation.”