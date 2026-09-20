‘Vanathukkul Tiruppur’: Planting Kalam’s legacy

TIRUPPUR: For a district synonymous with ‘making’ clothes, the knitwear capital of Tiruppur has also been quietly ‘growing’ something as a homage to the former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The pledge of planting 1.25 lakh saplings, ‘Vanathukkul Tiruppur’, made at a tribute gathering for Kalam in 2015, soon turned into a 100-day achievement. It was not a one-time gesture but a continuing green movement with the Vetry NGO planting nearly 2.5 million trees across Tiruppur district between 2015 and 2025. The initiative comes at a time when climate change is no longer an abstract global concern but an increasingly local one, felt through heat, changing rainfall patterns and natural disasters closer to home.

Established in 2001, ‘Karuvampalayam Green Park Trust’ became ‘Andipalayam Green Park Promotion Trust’ in 2004. However, the NGO soon began operations under the name ‘Vetry’ (which stands for Voluntary Organisation for People Empowerment of Rural Areas by Youth) in 2007.

“Upholding APJ Abdul Kalam’s words that every person should plant and nurture at least five trees in their lifetime, we announced a project to plant 1.25 lakh saplings at the event. We did not stop at that; we immediately began the work. Since we did not have much experience then in planting, we simply planted saplings wherever we obtained permission. The target was achieved within 100 days with the support of the Tiruppur industrial community,” TR Sivaram, founder of Vetry and managing director of Royal Classic Mills Pvt. Ltd, said. Following the success, Vetry planted nearly 2.5 million trees between 2015 and 2025, and has now set a target of planting three lakh trees this year.