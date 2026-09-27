Government schoolboy from Andhra Pradesh achieves global cybersecurity success

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: From a government school in Kondagunturu, near Rajamahendravaram, to the international cybersecurity industry, Mohan Sri Rama Krishna Pedhapati, popularly known as ‘s1r1us’, has built an impressive career identifying vulnerabilities in the digital systems of leading technology companies. His recent involvement in an authorised security test of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has brought international attention to his journey from rural Andhra Pradesh to the forefront of cybersecurity research.

Born into a middle-class family, Mohan grew up with little exposure to computers or the internet. He studied at Zilla Parishad High School in Sampathnagaram before joining Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid, in 2015. He completed the integrated Computer Science programme in 2021. Access to technology and free internet at RGUKT transformed his interests and career aspirations. “My parents, Venkata Reddy and Ammaji, encouraged and supported me immensely throughout my journey,” he said. During his university years, Mohan developed expertise in ethical hacking and participated in Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions. He captained RGUKT’s Invaders team, which secured first place in InCTF 2018. He later competed in international cybersecurity events, including the NYU CSAW CTF finals and Facebook’s BountyCon.