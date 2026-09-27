Government schoolboy from Andhra Pradesh achieves global cybersecurity success

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: From a government school in Kondagunturu, near Rajamahendravaram, to the international cybersecurity industry, Mohan Sri Rama Krishna Pedhapati, popularly known as ‘s1r1us’, has built an impressive career identifying vulnerabilities in the digital systems of leading technology companies. His recent involvement in an authorised security test of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has brought international attention to his journey from rural Andhra Pradesh to the forefront of cybersecurity research.
Born into a middle-class family, Mohan grew up with little exposure to computers or the internet. He studied at Zilla Parishad High School in Sampathnagaram before joining Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid, in 2015. He completed the integrated Computer Science programme in 2021. Access to technology and free internet at RGUKT transformed his interests and career aspirations. “My parents, Venkata Reddy and Ammaji, encouraged and supported me immensely throughout my journey,” he said. During his university years, Mohan developed expertise in ethical hacking and participated in Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions. He captained RGUKT’s Invaders team, which secured first place in InCTF 2018. He later competed in international cybersecurity events, including the NYU CSAW CTF finals and Facebook’s BountyCon.
His research expanded into browser, web and application security. He reported vulnerabilities in software used by major technology companies through bug-bounty programmes. His research on Electron-based apps, including Discord, Microsoft Teams and VS Code, was presented at international cybersecurity conferences such as DEF CON and Black Hat. Mohan later founded Electrovolt Infosec, a cybersecurity consulting firm based in Hyderabad. According to reported company details, it grew into an international team of security researchers and generated revenue of approximately Rs 14 crore. He subsequently worked as a Senior Application Security Auditor at German cybersecurity firm Cure53 in Berlin.
In 2025, he co-founded Hacktron AI with Harsh Jaiswal and Zayne Zhang and serves as its Chief Technology Officer. The startup focuses on using artificial intelligence to continuously identify security vulnerabilities in software systems. Reported funding includes a $2.9 million investment round, although the company’s latest valuation and current revenue require independent confirmation.
In July 2026, Mohan, Harsh Jaiswal and Rahul Maini used Anthropic’s Claude AI during an authorised security investigation of OpenAI. They reportedly chained vulnerabilities that enabled access to employee ChatGPT and Codex accounts and demonstrated a route into an internal GitHub repository.
The researchers reported the flaws, following which OpenAI fixed them and awarded the team $6,500. Speaking to TNIE, Mohan said cybersecurity did not necessarily require an expensive course or specialised degree, but demanded a basic laptop, internet access and determination to keep learning.
“There was no high school in my village, Kondagunturu, and I cycled two kilometres to Sampathnagaram every day to attend school,” he said. “I did not own a mobile, have an internet connection or use a laptop until I joined RGUKT, Nuzvid, in 2015.”
He said his journey had since taken him across several European countries and to the US. His story highlights how access to technology, quality education can open global opportunities for rural background students.