Robotic surgeries: What are their advantages over traditional methods

Many of us are still unclear about the safety, efficiency, and advantages of robotic surgery compared to traditional methods. Specifically, does it justify the higher costs in terms of its impact on patient outcomes?

Undoubtedly, robotic surgery is one of the most revolutionary advancements in medicine in recent years. It offers several benefits over conventional surgical techniques, including reduced invasiveness, enhanced control, and remarkable precision during operations. This enables surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy. Robotic arms are more dexterous and less prone to human error, especially in delicate operations.

Robotic surgery typically involves smaller incisions than traditional open surgery, resulting in less trauma to the body. This reduces the risk of infection and scarring, and patients often experience less pain and a faster recovery, allowing them to return to normal activities sooner. Smaller incisions also lower the likelihood of complications that can arise from more invasive procedures.

Additionally, the increased precision of robotic surgery minimises tissue damage, often leading to reduced blood loss. The high-definition, 3D imaging systems used in robotic surgery provide surgeons with a clearer view of the surgical area, enabling more accurate decision-making throughout the procedure.

Evolution

The history of robot-assisted surgery dates back to the late 1970s, when NASA experimented with telesurgery (remote surgery) as a potential support system for astronauts aboard the space station. Around the same time, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) explored telesurgery for long-distance battlefield operations. However, significant success wasn't achieved until the early 2000s.

Advancements in robotic surgery began with the development of the first surgical robot, the PUMA 560, in the late 1970s. In 1985, it was used in a brain biopsy procedure to minimise movement caused by hand tremors.

In 1988, the PROBOT, developed at Imperial College London, was used to make precise incisions during a transurethral prostate surgery. Throughout the 1990s and beyond, several medical technology companies made further progress. Today, the da Vinci Surgical System is the most widely used robotic surgery device. One notable milestone occurred in August 2010, when Edward Hospital in the US used the da Vinci system to peel the skin off of a grape, demonstrating its precision.

Easy and efficient for doctors

Robotic surgery also offers several benefits to doctors, as their comfort during procedures plays a crucial role in the success of an operation. With robotic surgery, the surgeon operates the system from a console, which reduces physical strain and fatigue compared to using traditional hand-held instruments. Additionally, the robotic arms provide greater flexibility and range of motion than human hands, enabling the surgeon to access difficult areas with enhanced precision and ease.

“This advancement in robotic surgery is particularly beneficial as it reduces the likelihood of errors, such as in surgical screw placement, and minimizes radiation exposure for both the patient and the surgical team,” says Dr. Kavita Patil from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Mumbai (CPS). “Early results suggest that robotic surgery can lead to reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times for patients.”

Furthermore, advancements in robotic surgery have led to improved surgical outcomes and higher patient satisfaction. Dr. Patil adds, “As robotic systems continue to evolve, they will likely become smarter, more adaptable, and more widely used in medical practice, benefiting patients worldwide.”

Robotic surgery also enables telesurgery, where a surgeon can perform procedures remotely, expanding access to specialised care, especially in remote or underserved areas.

While robotic surgery can enhance safety, efficiency, and outcomes in many procedures, one concern is that it requires highly skilled operators and tends to be more expensive than traditional surgery.