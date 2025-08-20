Don't forget to care for the caregiver

This story represents many families where there is an individual who needs assisted living. The person in this story is a male who is bedridden due to paralysis. He needs constant help in his daily activities, even for eating.s someone who was leading an active life, this frustrated him. Hence, he exhibited anger and desperation. Help had to be sometimes delayed due to other preoccupations of family members. The person used to grumble that this is neglect.
Younger ones who might be in a frantic run for daily bread face lots of practical difficulties in caring for sick parents. The desperate efforts to balance work and caregiving duties generate intense stress. A compassionate family member is often traumatised by guilt when there are inevitable gaps beyond their control.
Caregivers are those who help others who aren’t able to help themselves fully on their own due to declining health, an illness, injury or an underlying medical condition that creates disability and dependence.
Social values demand that close family members should take up this role. Even a home nurse, though paid for care, may fall under the definition of caregiver.
The duties of a caregiver include helping with activities of daily life like toileting, bathing, getting dressed, feeding or brushing hair.
It may include health care management. The needs of the dependent are challenging. Disability and dependence will cause several emotional issues that need comfort. Some may not sleep at night and might become restless. Some may be incontinent of urine or stool, yet will refuse diapers. The load of caregiving thus increases.
Having someone at home who needs 24×7 care for a long time can cause stress. Many dear ones do it with dedication and commitment. There are a section that might resent it too. In either case, stress is a reality.
The magnitude depends on the complexity of care to be provided, the duration of care, the financial commitments and the behavioural reactions of those who are cared for.
Caregiver stress has emotional, physical, and behavioural dimensions. Emotional problems include feeling overwhelmed, anxious, depressed, or irritable. Physical symptoms may include fatigue, sleep disturbances, headaches, and changes in appetite or weight. Behavioural changes can involve social withdrawal and neglect of personal needs. Caregiving responsibilities also often invade personal time and recreation.
Prolonged stress has cumulative effects and might lead to caregiver burnout. It’s a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion. The demands, responsibilities, and emotional toll of caregiving, along with general life stress, can cause irritability and changes in sleep patterns.
Compassion fatigue stems from exposure to the trauma and suffering of the recipient of care. It results in emotional numbness, reduced empathy, feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, and detachment from the person being cared for.
Giving care to those who need care is a humane mission. To provide the best care possible, the caregiver will also need care.
In situations where one has to take up caregiving responsibilities, ensure building coping strategies to prevent or mitigate stress.
It’s a reality that one may become frustrated, angry, depressed, anxious or helpless during a mission to provide care to a disabled dear one. Accept it and process it in a healthy way. There is a tendency to deny for fear of being blamed. If stress is affecting the rhythm of normal life, seek help.
There is a need to balance other responsibilities of life with caregiving duties. So, make a realistic plan to ensure care without pushing oneself into a burnout. Take help from others and paid services when needed, so that the load is tolerable. The purpose is to sustain the energy. Ignore the pseudo-well-wishers who do nothing and criticise. Do not hesitate to take short breaks when overwhelmed. To facilitate this, delegating duties of care might be necessary.
Have a clear idea about the illness and the tailor-made methods of giving care to that individual. This understanding will ease the duties and will enable skills to guide others who are recruited to help in this mission.
Share the load
Speak to trusted individuals about your caregiving experience. Share your confusions and feelings. That will lessen the emotional burden.
Caregiving should not be at the expense of self-care. Even amidst the demanding tasks of providing assisted living, one should find time for sleep and rest. Ensure adequate nourishment by eating enough food on time. Set aside time for personal needs and relaxation.