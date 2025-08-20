Don't forget to care for the caregiver

WHO IS A CAREGIVER?



Caregivers are those who help others who aren’t able to help themselves fully on their own due to declining health, an illness, injury or an underlying medical condition that creates disability and dependence.

Social values demand that close family members should take up this role. Even a home nurse, though paid for care, may fall under the definition of caregiver.

The duties of a caregiver include helping with activities of daily life like toileting, bathing, getting dressed, feeding or brushing hair.

It may include health care management. The needs of the dependent are challenging. Disability and dependence will cause several emotional issues that need comfort. Some may not sleep at night and might become restless. Some may be incontinent of urine or stool, yet will refuse diapers. The load of caregiving thus increases.

Having someone at home who needs 24×7 care for a long time can cause stress. Many dear ones do it with dedication and commitment. There are a section that might resent it too. In either case, stress is a reality.

The magnitude depends on the complexity of care to be provided, the duration of care, the financial commitments and the behavioural reactions of those who are cared for.