Foundation of healthy sexuality: Consent, communication and intimacy

Open communication to know each other

In a society where sex is often stigmatised or considered taboo, partners may struggle to communicate their desires, preferences, and boundaries.

Lack of understanding can lead to dissatisfaction and problems in sexual relationships.

An individual ignorant about their partner’s sexuality can be a disaster. Better communication helps to explore each other’s desires, preferences, and boundaries. It will also help to address dissatisfactions and build intimacy.

Accept sexuality and develop body positivity

Accept one’s own sexuality as a natural phenomenon. In a bid to adhere to pseudo-moral values, there is a tendency to negate or suppress them. It’s important to develop body positivity and a realistic self-esteem derived from a logically constructed self-awareness.

Lack of interest and low self-esteem may ruin the chemistry in sexuality. Psychological well-being, the ability to build relationships, the capacity to gauge intentions, the power to make boundaries, and the ability to handle emotions are factors that will contribute to healthy sexuality.