Parliamentary panel urges nationwide expansion of palliative care programme

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has recommended expanding palliative care across India to reach more patients as the ageing population grows and chronic diseases rise, noting that the National Programme for Palliative Care (NPPC) is already in place.

The Committee stressed the need to track the effectiveness of interventions and called for robust outcome indicators to measure the NPPC’s impact on patients’ quality of life.

“Collectively, these measures will help establish a cancer care ecosystem that is data-driven, patient-centric, and outcome-oriented,” said the 163rd Report of the Committee on Petitions, Rajya Sabha, on a petition seeking affordable and accessible cancer treatment.

The Committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta, said: “The need for palliative care is increasing at a rapid pace due to the world’s ageing population and increases in chronic diseases. Accordingly, the government is implementing the NPPC, which is a part of the National Health Mission (NHM).”

Notably, the NPPC supports palliative services in 456 districts across 27 states and union territories.

Emphasising that post-treatment and palliative care are essential in cancer management, the Committee, which presented its report on 20 August, said there is a need for a nationwide palliative care policy integrated into primary, secondary and tertiary hospitals, government schemes and health insurance. It also urged stronger occupational rehabilitation services to help survivors reintegrate into society.