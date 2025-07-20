Sticker shock of skincare science

It depends. Your skin is a smart, selective barrier. Not every trendy nutrient knocks politely—or gets a warm welcome. Some ingredients absorb better than others, and what works for one person might do absolutely nothing for another. Everything from skin type and patch placement to how much you sweat can affect the outcome. Mumbai-based entrepreneur Komal Lath, 40, has been giving collagen patches a whirl. She picked some up in Korea and later found an Indian version too. “I find my skin more nourished,” she says. “Plus, they’re super convenient. You just stick them on and forget about it.”

But Lath didn’t jump in blind. “A friend recommended them, but I checked with my dermatologist first. I didn’t want to fall for just another fad.” Doctors, however, aren’t completely sold. Dr Gaurav Gupta, consultant in internal medicine at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, raises a red flag: “We don’t have enough data to say these patches work or are safe. Traditionally, vitamin patches are used only when someone can’t take supplements orally.”