Myth: IVF always guarantees a baby

Fact: The belief that IVF always guarantees a baby is incorrect. IVF is never 100% successful, and its outcome largely depends on the woman’s age. Younger women, especially those under 35, have a higher success rate — around 60–65% per cycle —provided other factors like sperm quality, uterine health, and overall medical condition are favorable. If IVF is repeated over multiple cycles, the cumulative success rate can reach 80–85% in women under 35. However, as age increases, especially beyond 40, success rates drop significantly to as low as 5–10%.

Myth: IVF is only for older women or the rich

Fact: This is again completely incorrect. IVF is often medically indicated even at a younger age in certain conditions — such as blocked fallopian tubes that cannot be treated through laparoscopy, or severe male infertility with very low sperm count or motility. Medical conditions like endometriosis can also make natural conception difficult, requiring IVF regardless of age. So IVF is not limited to age or status; it is a scientific solution tailored to specific fertility challenges.

Myth: IVF is only involves treatment for women

Fact: It is a common misconception. Male factors play a significant role as well. For example, in cases where a man's sperm count is nil, sperms are often retrieved directly from the testes through a surgical procedure. In such cases, natural conception is not possible, and the couple must opt for IVF so that the retrieved sperms can be fused with the woman’s eggs in a lab setting. Even in cases of severe oligozoospermia — where the sperm count is less than 5 million per ml, or when motility is very poor, or there is a high percentage of abnormal sperms — IVF becomes the only viable option. These conditions may also require invasive sperm retrieval techniques.

Myth: IVF is unsafe for the mother’s health

Fact: In the hands of experienced fertility specialists, IVF is generally safe. However, like any medical treatment, it must be approached carefully and responsibly. Before starting IVF, we evaluate whether the patient has any contraindications to hormonal therapy. For example, in women with a history of breast cancer, we avoid excessive hormone exposure and tailor the protocol accordingly. When done judiciously, with proper medical supervision and individualised planning, IVF is not harmful.

Myth: IVF babies are less healthy or different from naturally conceived babies

Fact: As per medical evidence, there is a slightly increased risk — around 1-2% — of chromosomal abnormalities in IVF-conceived babies compared to natural conception. However, with advanced prenatal screening like blood tests and specialised ultrasounds done at 12, 16, and 20 weeks, most issues can be detected early with up to 99% accuracy. So while there is a slightly increased risk, we take all necessary steps to monitor and manage it effectively. With proper monitoring, IVF pregnancies are generally safe and well-managed.

Myth: IVF is the last option for infertile couples

Fact: Actually, when nothing else works, IVF does provide answers in many cases. But if IVF also fails, there are advanced steps beyond it like ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection), which can help in cases of severe male factor infertility. Newer technologies like AI-assisted embryo selection are also emerging and can improve outcomes in selected cases. Additionally, some therapies are in the research phase, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cells, which are being explored to improve the uterine lining or ovarian response.