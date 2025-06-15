Shaken and Stirred: The Great Protein Supplement Hoax

Protein shakes have become the muscle malaise of India. The explosion of new gyms opening across the country and innumerable exercise videos popularised during pandemic time and the Holy Grail of Wellbeing—weight loss—are driving the indiscriminate and unregulated consumption of protein supplements that include powders, pills and liquids. It is a common sight at a gym protein bar to find sweaty gym rats gulping down banana smoothies loaded with a few scoops of protein powder. Even local medical shops sell smuggled protein powders to the muscle-mad who have at best a hazy idea of what they contain.
They contain poison, to put it simply. At least, some of them. They play havoc on the liver, kidneys, gut, private parts and at worst, can cause death in rare examples. Delhi fitness fanatic Pramod Kumar’s passion for his local gym is a perfect example of mass ignorance about protein supplements.
The 32-year-old furniture shop owner had no idea that equating a healthy lifestyle with consuming protein shakes would land him in hospital. Soon after joining the gym, the trainer advised him to go for a few scoops of protein supplements every day.
“This will help in muscle gain,” the trainer advised. Happy over the quick results, Kumar diligently continued to take supplementary protein powder as recommended. “Two months later, I started feeling some discomfort. I would feel the urge to urinate but could not do it. The doctor advised some tests, which showed that my uric acid levels had shot up,” recalls Kumar. Further tests confirmed that his urine contained a high concentration of protein, which his body was excreting due to the excessive intake of the supplements. “The urologist said that continued consumption of protein supplements could lead to kidney failure.
He explained that the excessive protein intake was placing significant strain on both my kidneys and liver,” reveals Kumar. A first-of-its-kind study in April 2024—Citizen Protein Project—published in the peer-reviewed journal Medicine concluded after examining 36 brands of protein powders, including herbal and dietary supplements that 70 per cent of the popular protein supplements sold in India are mislabelled, while 14 per cent contain toxins. The authors of the study—clinical researchers associated with Rajagiri Hospital in Kerala and a technology entrepreneur from the US—noted that “most Indian-made herbal protein-based supplements are poor quality and contain liver toxic botanicals”. In the Ayruveda-driven health landscape of India, anything ‘herbal’ is considered safe and pure. The study says otherwise: “We demonstrate that the protein-based herbal and dietary supplement industry requires stringent scrutiny, regulation, and basic safety studies before being marketed,” the authors noted.
Like many newbies in the bodybuilding world, Kumar obviously had no idea. He bought his first few protein supplements and got diet suggestions courtesy his gym trainer. The instructions were simple: exercise six days a week and immediately switch to a high-protein diet. “After facing health issues, when I checked my protein supplement container, I noticed the original dates and bar code had been scratched off. I realised I had been duped into buying and consuming fake protein.” Kumar’s story is not unique. Last year, The Indian Council of Medical Research emphasised that protein supplements for building body mass should be avoided. The Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition under the top health research body released revised ‘Dietary Guidelines for Indians’ last week to meet the requirements of essential nutrients and prevent non-communicable diseases.
“Typically, everyone starts with supplements recommended by their gym trainer or gym buddy. Supplement manufacturers often market their products through these trainers. Many gym trainers have a side hustle in the protein business, earning a commission from the shop that sells protein he has recommended to his unsuspecting clients. Some trainers exploit their clients’ trust and suggest low quality or inappropriate supplements. That’s where the problem begins,” says Praveen Yadav, a Delhi gym owner with over three decades of experience. “Trainers often promote adulterated or counterfeit protein supplements. These may have expired dates, fake branding, or are diluted. Such deceptive practices are particularly common among online sellers, where regulation and quality checks are minimal,” he says. Many even locally manufacture them without oversight.
Supplements are consumed by athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness freaks. But not all protein powders are bad news. In an ideal situation, protein supplements recommended by a certified nutritionist have visible advantages.
1. Muscle build-up
2 Muscle repair, recovery and rebuilding of muscle tissue post workout
3. Boosting overall nutrition
The Protein Paradox
The alarming aspect of pectoral pursuit is the proliferation of fake protein supplements in the exercise market. In December 2024, Noida Police busted a counterfeit supplements racket worth Rs 50 lakh, exposing the scale and profitability of the illegal trade in adulterated health products. Following a complaint by Atin Singhal, a Chandni Chowk resident who developed a liver infection and skin diseases after ingesting protein purchased online, the police arrested three men for manufacturing fake protein powder at an illegal factory in Sector 63, Noida. During the raid, police recovered 33 boxes of adulterated powder, over 2,000 capsule boxes, empty containers, and packaging equipment. The food department confirmed the product was adulterated. Police said, the accused—residents of Ghaziabad—lacked an FSSAI licence required for making health supplements.
Earlier, Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl posted on X his fake protein saga: “A few years ago I was recommended protein supplements and I tried out a very well known domestic brand assuming it would be safe. Within 6-8 weeks it created serious health issues for me. Thankfully these reversed once I stopped taking the stuff.”
Recently, Dr L Tomar, head of orthopaedics and joint replacement at Max Hospital, linked the consumption of protein supplements to “rising cases of Avascular Necrosis (AVN) and early hip degeneration in youth”—a condition usually associated with old age.
In August 2023, then Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that over 40,000 cases were registered in 2022-23 against unsafe protein powders and dietary supplements found to be violating food safety standards. These staggering numbers highlight the scale of the unregulated protein problem and underscores the urgent need for stricter regulation and greater public awareness.
The 2024 study published in Medicine found that the majority of supplements did not contain the labelled and advertised protein content; and fungal toxins and pesticide residues were identifiable even in supposedly “good” brands. Heavy metals that negatively impact human health such as lead and arsenic were found in many major formulations.
But, India’s protein problem isn’t just a story of ‘mislabelled’ and ‘false advertising’. The study highlights that the samples collected “contained fungal toxins, pesticide residues, heavy metals such as lead and arsenic, and potentially toxic organic and inorganic compounds in those specifically manufactured by India-based companies.” Five of the 36 samples contained fungal toxins like aflatoxins: a known carcinogen whose dietary exposure is considered a major public health concern.
Interestingly, some of the sampled brands had more protein content than labelled or advertised. This could be either due to usage of high-quality protein sources or the addition of ingredients which lead to ‘protein/amino-spiking’. Amino spiking is the act of using low-grade or sometimes free-form amino acids like taurine, glycine, and creatine to bump up the overall protein content. It essentially inflates the protein quantity and makes the consumer believe they are consuming high-quality protein but in reality they might be consuming less than the actual amount, that too with unwanted additives. It’s a popular technique used by brands to claim high protein content and maximise profit.
Yadav claims amino-spiking is very common. Brands add fake amino acids to pump up the protein quantity. When gym clients consume these, they think they are getting 25 or 30 gms of protein per scoop, but in reality it is way less. “All of this is due to the increased reliance among fitness enthusiasts on protein supplements. Taking a scoop or two of protein in a shake or a smoothie seems like an easy alternative to managing a wholesome diet,” says Yadav.
Delhi-based nutritionist Kavita Devgan flags the rise in body aches, gut issues, blood sugar fluctuations, heavy metal toxicity, and even brain fog in protein supplement users. “These symptoms are associated with substances used to adulterate supplements,” she points out. Such harmful additives can vary widely in amount, leading to unpredictable and potentially severe risk.
Foreign hand
Global protein supplements are easily accessible in India, with numerous online retailers and brands offering them directly to consumers. Well-known brands like Optimum Nutrition, Dymatize Nutrition, and International Protein have made their mark, particularly with products such as whey protein and creatine. Queensland’s health and wellness producers are emerging as significant players in India’s booming fitness industry, spearheaded by the popular ‘International Protein’. The UK-based Myprotein also enjoys a considerable following among fitness enthusiasts in the region.
Many of these supplements can now be found in local pharmacies, with pharmacists often recommending them to loyal customers. Even neighbourhood grocery stores and online grocery platforms are jumping on the bandwagon, stocking various protein powders and occasionally offering free samples to entice regular buyers.
The casual availability and blind trust in foreign brands are encouraging a culture of consumption with little awareness of risks. In some cases, individuals returning from trips abroad bring back protein powders unavailable in India. However, a troubling concern arises regarding the quality of these products. A recent study by the US-based Clean Label Project uncovered a disturbing reality: many protein powders contain toxic substances such as lead and cadmium. The US lacks federal regulations governing the acceptable levels of these metals in food products, leaving consumers vulnerable. The study’s findings also indicated that plant-based protein powders, often perceived as healthy options, exhibited dangerously high levels of contaminants compared to whey or collagen-based alternatives. Following the findings, protein powder brand Orgain issued a voluntary recall of its chocolate-flavoured “30g Plant Protein Complete Protein Powder”.
The Growing Obsession
There is nothing dangerous than unauthorised online data. ‘Are you getting enough protein?’ —the internet is buzzing with the question. Influencers recommending easy-to-make, cheap protein recipes without any scientific testing and nutritionists endorsing unique high-protein diet plans online is just one muscle click away. For many, high-protein content food is almost synonymous with ‘health’ and ‘goodness’.
Two years ago, Hridey Kandhari, a 25-year-old finance professional from Delhi, ordered his first protein supplement. “I lead a sedentary lifestyle, and wanted to lose some weight and gain muscle. I searched on Reddit. I read about what kind of protein to consume and ordered a chocolate flavoured whey protein supplement,” he says. Like health faddists who go on protein supplements to keep hunger pangs in check, it helped Kandhari lose weight. Proteins are most satiating macronutrients. They do make people feel fuller for longer. But the consequences can be damaging.
Divya Gandhi, a Delhi nutritionist points out “more isn’t always better”. “Excessive protein consumption can lead to fatty or enlarged liver, impaired kidney function and an accumulation of toxins in the body,” she says. Additionally, overconsumption of protein disrupts gut health, further affecting overall wellbeing.
This pursuit of high-protein magic is reflective of the remarkable growth of India’s protein market. Protein ingredients from both animal-derived and plant-based sources, reflects this shift in nutritional awareness. India’s protein supplements market generated a revenue of nearly Rs 2,000 crore in 2023 and is expected to reach Rs 3,600 crore by 2030.
Regulatory Gaps
In India, health supplements, nutraceuticals, and food for special dietary use fall under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, mandates imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh for misleading information about ingredients. Penalties escalate based on the harm caused: fines up to Rs 1 lakh and six months’ jail for unsafe products without injury; one year and Rs 3 lakh for non-grievous injury; up to six years and Rs 5 lakh for grievous injury; and a minimum of seven years (extendable to life imprisonment) with a fine of at least Rs 10 lakh in case of death.
Yet, despite these stringent laws, substandard and adulterated health supplements continue to be sold in Indian supermarkets and online platforms. “The reason behind the sale of substandard or adulterated food products in India is not due to the flaw in rules and regulation but a lack of enforcement,” says former FSSAI Director Pradip Chakraborty.
The law requires at least one third-party food safety audit annually. Every state has a food safety commissioner responsible for sampling products from licensed manufacturers. If samples are found to contain toxins or heavy metals beyond FSSAI limits, prosecution can follow under the Act. However, weak “regulatory infrastructure” and “poor enforcement” allow unsafe products to slip through. “It is very easy to manufacture and distribute fake protein in India, especially for online sale. From artificial flavours to harmful additives, the market is flooded with substandard and counterfeit products,” says Yadav. Where there is money to be made, can criminals be far behind? Police have busted rackets making fake protein powders and sticking foreign labels on the jars. A nexus of drug peddlers were nabbed after they supplied drugs in protein supplements.
It is best for lactose-resistant wellness faddists to avoid milk-based proteins like whey. The sugar-added content in some supplements can go up to 23 grams per scoop. Some protein powders mixed with a glass milk will contain over 1,200 calories. This will be counterproductive because there will be weight gain and cause blood sugar to spike.
As India’s protein obsession grows, so do the hidden health hazards that few are talking about.
The Protein Guide
Macronutrients—carbohydrates, fats, and proteins—are the essential building blocks of our diet, each playing a distinct role in maintaining health. Carbohydrates serve as the body’s primary source of energy, while fats support hormone production, nutrient absorption, and cell structure. Protein, however, is often at the centre of the fitness conversation—and for good reason. Protein is crucial for building and repairing tissues, especially muscles. It also supports immune function, produces enzymes and hormones, and helps maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails. Unlike carbs and fats, the body doesn’t store protein, which means a steady intake through food or supplements is necessary. This makes protein a key focus for gym-goers and health-conscious individuals alike.
“The need for protein varies by lifestyle, age, and health status. A gym-going teenager or someone recovering from surgery may need more protein than a sedentary office-goer,” says Gandhi, adding, “But that doesn’t mean you load up indiscriminately on supplements. Balanced intake from food sources—like pulses, eggs, dairy, nuts, and lean meats—should be your first preference.” The nutritionist emphasises that many people, especially in urban areas, consume more protein than necessary due to the rising influence of fitness trends.