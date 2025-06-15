Shaken and Stirred: The Great Protein Supplement Hoax

Protein shakes have become the muscle malaise of India. The explosion of new gyms opening across the country and innumerable exercise videos popularised during pandemic time and the Holy Grail of Wellbeing—weight loss—are driving the indiscriminate and unregulated consumption of protein supplements that include powders, pills and liquids. It is a common sight at a gym protein bar to find sweaty gym rats gulping down banana smoothies loaded with a few scoops of protein powder. Even local medical shops sell smuggled protein powders to the muscle-mad who have at best a hazy idea of what they contain.

They contain poison, to put it simply. At least, some of them. They play havoc on the liver, kidneys, gut, private parts and at worst, can cause death in rare examples. Delhi fitness fanatic Pramod Kumar’s passion for his local gym is a perfect example of mass ignorance about protein supplements.

The 32-year-old furniture shop owner had no idea that equating a healthy lifestyle with consuming protein shakes would land him in hospital. Soon after joining the gym, the trainer advised him to go for a few scoops of protein supplements every day.