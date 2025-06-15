The complex caffeine conundrum

Sujit Singh, a rising star on Instagram, recently shared a reel featuring the catchy rap track Sting Waale Launde (Sting Boys). In the video, he dances to lyrics that claim even infants can’t resist the energy drink Sting. One particularly shocking moment shows a little one being fed a bottle of Sting instead of the usual milk.
This reflects a new trend sweeping through India: young people are diving headfirst into the world of energy drinks. But how healthy is this? These non-alcoholic beverages pack a powerful punch, loaded with ingredients like caffeine, guarana, and B vitamins, designed to give you that extra kick. Brands such as Red Bull, Sting, and Monster have captured the hearts of athletes and students alike, thanks to their dynamic marketing and enticing promises of enhanced focus, stamina, and even brain-boosting abilities. Beneath the vibrant packaging and alluring claims lies a vital conversation we need to have. These drinks can seriously affect our mental and physical wellbeing, with the potential to amplify anxiety, depression, and other health concerns.
A January 2024 study by Newcastle and Teesside University, analysing data from over 1.2 million young people across 21 countries, found that energy drink consumption is linked to higher risks of anxiety, depression, stress, suicidal thoughts, poor academic performance, sleep issues, and unhealthy eating habits.
Behind the buzz
Energy drinks are packed with caffeine, sugar, and other additives. “The main ingredient is caffeine,” says Divya Gandhi, a Delhi-based diet and nutrition expert. “Besides that, these drinks typically contain sugar or artificial sweeteners.”
Caffeine provides an energy boost by inhibiting adenosine receptors, avoiding tiredness, and increasing dopamine and norepinephrine, which improves mood and concentration. It activates the neurological system, produces adrenaline, and boosts glucose availability, increasing alertness and physical energy.
The FDA notes that energy drinks commonly have between 40 and 250 mg of caffeine per serving, depending on the brand and size. This aligns with data from popular brands like Red Bull (110.7 mg in 12 fluid ounces), Monster (86.4 mg for 1 serving of 250 grams), and Rockstar (160 mg per 16-ounce can).
For comparison, 12 fluid ounces of black tea has about 71 milligrams of caffeine (1 cup is equal to 8 fluid ounces).
Mental health risks
The impact on mental health is particularly alarming. Dr Sakshi Gupta, a consultant neuropsychiatrist based in Patiala, Punjab, explains how caffeine affects the brain: “Caffeine blocks adenosine receptors, which promote sleep and relaxation, leading to increased dopamine activity.”
This temporary boost in dopamine, she says, can enhance mood and alertness, but it comes at a cost. “High doses can lead to mood swings, anxiety, irritability, and even contribute to the onset or worsening of psychiatric conditions like bipolar disorder or psychosis,” Dr Gupta says.
For individuals with pre-existing anxiety or depression, energy drinks can be a dangerous trigger. Gupta recalls a case of a 19-year-old college student who came to her clinic with severe anxiety and insomnia. “He was consuming two cans of Red Bull daily to stay awake for exams,” she says. “After cutting out energy drinks and starting therapy, his symptoms improved significantly within weeks.” Dr Gupta advises those with mental health conditions to avoid energy drinks entirely. “If someone can’t function without their caffeine fix, it’s a red flag—they should consider seeking professional help.”
The appeal and the market
Low-cost energy drinks have penetrated deep into villages. Seventeen-year old Pappu Kalbeliya, a resident of Pokhran village in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, drinks 2-3 bottles of the energy drink Sting almost every day. One bottle costs `20. “It gives me instant energy and also makes me feel fresh,” Kalbeliya says. “Sometimes, I even drink a bottle of Sting at lunchtime, and I feel full without eating anything,” he adds.
“The appeal lies in the immediate increase in cognitive speed and motivation,” Dr Gupta explains.
Devesh Bochre, founder of Vold Energy Asia Pvt Ltd, an energy drink featured on Shark Tank India, highlights the market’s growth: “In 2022, it was valued at `3,500 crore, and this year, it has grown to around `5,000 crore.” He explains how demand is surging not just in urban centers but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, driven by youth and working professionals.
Energy drinks or caffeinated beverages?
Regulation remains a sticking point. Ashim Sanyal, Chief Operating Officer of Consumer VOICE, points out that the term “energy drink” is misleading. “The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed banning the term ‘energy drink’ and using ‘caffeinated beverages’ instead,” he says.
This shift aims to clarify that these drinks are not health products. While FSSAI is working on setting caffeine limits, no fixed permissible level exists yet. “Excessive caffeine is a public health risk,” Sanyal warns. “It’s addictive and can cause elevated heart rate, high blood pressure, and mental health concerns.”
Healthier alternatives
Experts agree that safer alternatives exist. Gandhi, who is herself a marathon runner, recommends black coffee in moderation, bananas, dates, or oral rehydration solutions (ORS) for athletes. “Soaked dates with a pinch of salt can provide a great energy boost,” she says. These options deliver energy without the risks of excessive caffeine or sugar.
“Energy drinks can be helpful in specific situations, like high-intensity workouts, but they should be used sparingly and under supervision,” Gandhi advises.
A sip a day keeps the stress away, or does it?