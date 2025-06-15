The complex caffeine conundrum

Sujit Singh, a rising star on Instagram, recently shared a reel featuring the catchy rap track Sting Waale Launde (Sting Boys). In the video, he dances to lyrics that claim even infants can’t resist the energy drink Sting. One particularly shocking moment shows a little one being fed a bottle of Sting instead of the usual milk.

This reflects a new trend sweeping through India: young people are diving headfirst into the world of energy drinks. But how healthy is this? These non-alcoholic beverages pack a powerful punch, loaded with ingredients like caffeine, guarana, and B vitamins, designed to give you that extra kick. Brands such as Red Bull, Sting, and Monster have captured the hearts of athletes and students alike, thanks to their dynamic marketing and enticing promises of enhanced focus, stamina, and even brain-boosting abilities. Beneath the vibrant packaging and alluring claims lies a vital conversation we need to have. These drinks can seriously affect our mental and physical wellbeing, with the potential to amplify anxiety, depression, and other health concerns.

A January 2024 study by Newcastle and Teesside University, analysing data from over 1.2 million young people across 21 countries, found that energy drink consumption is linked to higher risks of anxiety, depression, stress, suicidal thoughts, poor academic performance, sleep issues, and unhealthy eating habits.