Unravelling the mystery of masseter botox

A new trend for a contoured, slimmer jaw has hit the beauty bandwagon. Popularly known as Masseter Botox or jaw botox, the series of injections helps relax and reduce the size of the masseter muscle, located at the jawline. Some people are born with a bigger masseter muscle, which can make their lower face look broader, at times more than their upper face, making it look asymmetric or squarish. In others, the constant grinding of the teeth results in bulking up the muscle, also causing the jawline to look wider and causing headaches, migraines, and jaw pain.

Forty-seven-year-old Anupama B, a human resource professional, woke up every morning to the sound of clenching her teeth. “It was not just annoying but also painful,” she says. “My jaw would hurt, and I suffered from frequent headaches too,” she adds. A health expert suggested that she take botulin toxin injections into her masseter muscle. The result was almost instantaneous. The pain disappeared. She does not grind her teeth any longer, and her face has slimmed as well. “It feels nice to start the day not being irritated at yourself,” says Anupama.