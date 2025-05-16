Tackling hypertension: Understanding the risks and how to prevent it

KOCHI: Hypertension, often referred to as the ‘silent killer,’ is a widespread health threat that quietly damages the body and significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 1.28 billion adults worldwide suffer from hypertension, with a large proportion being unaware of their condition.

This year, May 17 marks the 20th anniversary of World Hypertension Day, a global initiative launched by the World Hypertension League (WHL) and first observed on May 14, 2005. World Hypertension Day aims to raise awareness about its serious medical complications, and also to provide information on its prevention, detection, and management.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of the arteries remains consistently too high. It is diagnosed when blood pressure readings are consistently above 140/90 mmHg.

A recent study found the overall prevalence of hypertension in India to be 22.6%, with men (24.1%) exhibiting a higher prevalence than women (21.2%). The prevalence increases sharply with age, reaching 48.4% among individuals aged 60 and above. The study also indicates that urban residents had a slightly higher prevalence (25%) than rural residents (21.4%), highlighting the rapid spread of hypertension across all populations.

Over time, the excessive pressure damages blood vessels and vital organs, leading to life-threatening complications such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, and vision loss.