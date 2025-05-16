Tackling hypertension: Understanding the risks and how to prevent it

KOCHI: Hypertension, often referred to as the ‘silent killer,’ is a widespread health threat that quietly damages the body and significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 1.28 billion adults worldwide suffer from hypertension, with a large proportion being unaware of their condition.
This year, May 17 marks the 20th anniversary of World Hypertension Day, a global initiative launched by the World Hypertension League (WHL) and first observed on May 14, 2005. World Hypertension Day aims to raise awareness about its serious medical complications, and also to provide information on its prevention, detection, and management.
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of the arteries remains consistently too high. It is diagnosed when blood pressure readings are consistently above 140/90 mmHg.
A recent study found the overall prevalence of hypertension in India to be 22.6%, with men (24.1%) exhibiting a higher prevalence than women (21.2%). The prevalence increases sharply with age, reaching 48.4% among individuals aged 60 and above. The study also indicates that urban residents had a slightly higher prevalence (25%) than rural residents (21.4%), highlighting the rapid spread of hypertension across all populations.
Over time, the excessive pressure damages blood vessels and vital organs, leading to life-threatening complications such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, and vision loss.
The most dangerous aspect of hypertension is that it often shows no symptoms until significant damage has occurred. Many people live with high blood pressure for years without knowing it. By the time symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or headaches appear, it may already be too late- the life-threatening complications would have already developed.
The theme for World Hypertension Day 2025 is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!’ Accurate blood pressure measurement is essential for the proper diagnosis and effective management of hypertension.
According to the WHL, incorrect techniques are commonly used by both healthcare providers and patients, and many blood pressure devices lack proper validation, leading to inaccurate results. The WHL urges to use clinically validated blood pressure monitors and to follow standardised protocols for measuring and diagnosing hypertension.
Contributing factors
Diet is a key factor - consuming too much salt, too little potassium, or excessive alcohol can all increase the risk. High stress levels and
lack of physical activity also raise the likelihood of developing high blood pressure, as does being overweight or obese. Like many long-term health conditions, high blood pressure often runs in families, suggesting that genetics plays a role in increasing the risk.
Prevention
It is essential to adopt a few key habits:
Check your blood pressure regularly, especially after the age of 30
Reduce salt intake to less than 5 grams per day
Exercise for at least 30 minutes daily. Maintain a healthy weight
Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol
Manage stress through mindfulness, yoga, or counselling; and, if diagnosed, take prescribed medications as directed by your doctor.
On this World Hypertension Day, let us pledge to know our numbers and encourage our families and communities to do the same. Regular screening, healthy lifestyle choices, and timely treatment can prevent most of the complications caused by hypertension.
After all, knowledge is power - and when it comes to this silent killer, awareness is the first step towards survival. Let us not wait for symptoms to appear. Let us act before it strikes: check it, control it, live longer.
Mind and Body
The author is a consultant at Cardiology, SP Medifort