Tips to manage stress

Feeling overwhelmed, anxious or drained? Looks like you are experiencing stress. It’s how you respond to various situations and challenges that affect your well-being. Common stress triggers include work/academic pressures, relationship issues, financial difficulties and major life changes. On this International Stress Awareness Week (November 3 to 7), let’s take control and find healthy ways to cope with stress.

When faced with a stressful situation, the body activates the nervous system and boosts the production of hormones like cortisol.

There are different kinds of stress people face in their lives:

Acute stress

Short-term stress in response to immediate threats or challenges such as deadlines, exams or emergencies.

Chronic stress

Long-term stress that persists over an extended period, often due to ongoing issues like financial struggles, relationship problems, or work-related ones.

Episodic acute stress

Frequent episodes of acute stress, often triggered by specific situations or events such as public speaking or meeting deadlines.

Traumatic stress

Intense stress resulting from experiencing or witnessing traumatic events, such as natural disasters, abuse, or accidents.

Eustress

Positive stress that motivates and energises.

Distress

Negative stress that can harm physical and mental health, such as anxiety, burnout or overwhelm.

Stress can negatively impact our physical and mental health leading to:

Sleep problems, loss of concentration, procrastination, neglecting responsibilities, depression, unhappiness, ineffective decision-making, irritability and a sense of loneliness.

Physical symptoms like muscle tension, changes in appetite, shortness of breath, nausea, poor judgment, pessimistic attitude, anxious thoughts, high blood pressure, digestive issues, weakened immune system etc.