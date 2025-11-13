Diabetes surges among young Indians; need for early screening: Experts

NEW DELHI: India’s battle against diabetes is entering a new phase as diagnostic data warn of a marked rise in the disease among younger adults, experts said on Thursday on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.

Type 2 diabetes, which was reported among older adults, is now increasingly being detected in people in their twenties and early thirties, a shift experts describe as both alarming and preventable.

Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Chair and Head, Endocrinology and Diabetes at Max Healthcare and former Honorary President of AIIMS Gorakhpur, said, “India finds itself at a critical juncture in its diabetes response, where the sheer scale of young-adult onset is now meeting the tools to intervene early.”

“It is crucial that everyone, especially those aged 25 and above, undergo at least an annual screening to catch early metabolic changes and act before complications develop,” he said.

Alongside regular testing, adopting a balanced diet rich in fibre, whole grains, and traditional foods such as millets can significantly improve insulin sensitivity and help maintain long-term metabolic health.

“For individuals struggling with obesity, lifestyle interventions remain the cornerstone, and in select cases, medically supervised weight-management therapies may complement these efforts to reduce diabetes risk,” he added.

The challenge now is to transition from identifying disease to intercepting it, to make metabolic screening, risk-profiling, and follow-up a routine part of health checks for young adults, not just middle-aged adults.

“If this generational shift takes root, the pipeline of complications, organ damage, and lifelong medication dependence can be dramatically altered,” said the Padma Bhushan awardee.

According to the 2023 Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study India has an estimated 101 million people with diabetes, 136 million pre diabetics and 315 million people with hypertension in 2021. The study, which ICMR coordinated with Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), found the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes of 11.4% and 15.3%, respectively, in India.

According to the latest findings from Mahajan Imaging and Labs, one of Delhi NCR’s leading integrated diagnostic chains, there has been a significant surge in metabolic and glucose screenings among adults under 40 in 2025.

Of those tested, nearly 38% of fasting glucose results, 20% of HbA1c readings, and 35% of post-prandial glucose outcomes were abnormal, with a notable proportion of critical cases identified early.