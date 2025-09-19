Doctors with disabilities hail WHO's recognition of sunscreens as essential medicine

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) on September 5 announced a landmark update to its Essential Medicines List (EML), adding sunscreens for individuals with albinism.

WHO states that therapeutic broad-spectrum sunscreens should contain proven active ingredients in appropriate amounts to absorb or filter UVA and UVB radiation and have a high sun protection factor (SPF).

Welcoming the step, Dr Satendra Singh, Founder of Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change, a body of health professionals with disabilities for social justice, said, “We celebrate this historic step, which acknowledges our representation from India to recognise albinism as both a medical and a human rights issue.”

In April, Dr Singh wrote to the 25th WHO Expert Committee on the selection and use of essential medicines, to include sunscreen on the essential medicines List.

The noted disability rights champion said while WHO has set the standard, the real test lies in implementation. “We now urge the Union Health Ministry to provide free sunscreen, launch awareness campaigns to end stigma, and ensure education and health support for persons with albinism,” he added.